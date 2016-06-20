LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Gol sweetens swap offer, extends deadline * Oi shares sink as debt deadline looms * Venezuela credit event likely: Moody's By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, June 20 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 6/17 6/16 6/15 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 498 506 498 -8 22 - - BARBADOS 650 653 651 -3 13 46 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 365 374 370 -9 11 -121 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 105 115 112 -10 10 19 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 271 280 275 -9 13 -18 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 470 478 476 -8 -10 -47 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 426 434 432 -8 11 11 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 960 967 944 -7 68 -355 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 682 688 680 -6 10 42 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 295 300 297 -5 0 -7 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 448 452 451 -4 16 -1 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 204 208 205 -4 15 10 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 210 215 210 -5 9 4 272 (2/11/16) PERU 202 210 207 -8 6 -29 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 223 223 221 0 12 125 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 262 271 270 -9 6 -6 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2971 2954 2931 17 118 179 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Most LatAm sovereigns tighter overnight Ten-day trend: 16 of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Venezuela wider by 179bp PIPELINE Petrobras Argentina is preparing an up to US$500m bond sale to fund a tender for all of its US$300m of outstanding 5.875% 2017s, according to a filing with local regulators. The borrower is seeking to raise 10-year money and has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche on the deal. The announcement comes after Pampa Energia agreed earlier this year to purchase a 67.2% stake in Petrobras Argentina for US$892m. Argentina's Province of Salta wrapped up roadshows last week after marketing a 144A/Reg S bond transaction through Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA finished investor meetings last week through JP Morgan and Santander. The company has been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-. Argentine sweets and biscuit company Arcor is looking to raise up to US$300m through an up to 10-year bond sale. The borrower was last in the market in 2010, when it issued a US$200m seven-year non-call four at par to yield 7.25% through leads JP Morgan and Santander. Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)