LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Argentina to offer investors option to retire GDP warrants * Mexico CenBank seen hiking rates after peso slump * Brazil consumer confidence rises in June to highest in a year By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, June 28 (IFR) - No deals priced in LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 6/27 6/24 6/23 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 511 492 462 19 0 - - BARBADOS 667 658 643 9 12 63 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 365 357 337 8 -14 -121 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 117 110 93 7 4 31 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 270 258 244 12 -8 -19 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 477 466 451 11 -2 -40 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 433 426 402 7 3 18 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 953 931 919 22 29 -362 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 686 673 656 13 7 46 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 308 297 276 11 14 6 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 460 454 433 6 21 11 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 212 201 186 11 4 18 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 224 213 193 11 11 18 272 (2/11/16) PERU 218 208 191 10 6 -13 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 231 222 206 9 13 133 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 275 265 244 10 8 7 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2709 2648 2657 61 -242 -83 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day shows all LatAm sovereigns wider Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider YTD: Venezuela 83bp tighter PIPELINE: Petrobras Argentina is preparing an up to US$500m bond sale to fund a tender for all of its US$300m of outstanding 5.875% 2017s, according to a filing with local regulators. The borrower is seeking to raise 10-year money and has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche on the deal. The announcement comes after Pampa Energia agreed earlier this year to purchase a 67.2% stake in Petrobras Argentina for US$892m. Argentine power company Pampa Energia will also hire four banks to lead a new international bond sale that will refinance debt taken out to fund its acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine assets. The company plans to hire Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ICBC and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will refinance a US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders, Pampa chairman Marcelo Mindlin told IFR. Argentina's Province of Salta has wrapped up roadshows after marketing a 144A/Reg S bond transaction through Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has finished investor meetings through JP Morgan and Santander. The company has been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-. Argentine confectionery company Arcor, rated B1/B+, finished roadshows Tuesday in New York ahead of a possible 144A/RegS bond through Itau BBA, JP Morgan and Santander. Proceeds are going to fund a tender for any and all of its outstanding 7.25% 2017s. Holders are being offered a purchase price of 101.813 if they validly tender by the expiration date of July 1. Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)