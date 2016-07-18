LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* EM looks cheap in low-yield environment: BlackRock * PDVSA looks to securitize oil services debts * Brazil bounce boosts LatAm-focused equity funds By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, July 18 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 7/15 7/14 7/13 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 460 466 470 -6 -28 - - BARBADOS 677 683 687 -6 -13 73 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 302 305 305 -3 -19 -184 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 67 73 77 -6 -29 -19 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 218 220 224 -2 -21 -71 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 395 401 410 -6 -53 -122 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 356 356 359 0 -45 -59 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 884 905 917 -21 -66 -431 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 550 562 577 -12 -110 -90 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 237 243 252 -6 -55 -65 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 401 411 420 -10 -61 -48 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 167 169 171 -2 -17 -27 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 163 168 170 -5 -29 -43 272 (2/11/16) PERU 165 170 173 -5 -24 -66 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 201 210 215 -9 -32 103 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 229 234 238 -5 -16 -39 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2609 2657 2672 -48 -97 -183 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change shows all asset classes flat to tighter Ten-day trend: all sovereigns tighter YTD: Brazil tighter by 184bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 39bp PIPELINE Argentine electric utility company Albanesi has picked banks to meet investors as it seeks to market a possible 144A/Reg S US dollar bond. Fixed-income investor meetings started last week through global coordinators and joint bookrunners Credit Suisse and JP Morgan. UBS has also been selected as a joint bookrunner. Expected ratings are B3/B+ by Moody's and Fitch. The Province of Chubut has wrapped up investors meetings after mandating Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BNP Paribas ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond sale. It is seeking to raise US$500m through amortizing notes due 2026, according to Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the issue earlier this month. The notes will be secured by a percentage of hydrocarbon royalties to be paid by the Argentine branch of Pan American Energy to the province, the rating agency said. Argentine power company Pampa Energia plans to hire four banks to lead a new international bond sale that will refinance debt taken out to fund its acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine assets. The company plans to hire Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ICBC and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will refinance a US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has finished investor meetings through JP Morgan and Santander. The company had been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)