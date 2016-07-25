LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$1bn in LatAm primary market

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$1bn
THE REPUBLIC OF ECUADOR
The Republic of Ecuador announced a five-year US dollar bond sale. Ratings are expected to be B/B on the 144a/Reg S deal, which is being sole-led by Citigroup.
IPT: 11% area
GUIDANCE: 10.75% area (+/-.125)
LAUNCH: US$1bn at 10.75%
PRICED: US$1bn long 5-year: par; 10.75%C; 10.736%Y Settlement T+3; Final Maturity: March 28 2022
BOOK: US$2bn
PIPELINE:
The Republic of Trinidad & Tobago has hired Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank to arrange an investor roadshow ahead of a potential 10-year US dollar bond offering.
The fixed-income investor meetings will begin on Monday in Los Angeles and London. Further meetings will take place in New York and London on Tuesday and New York and Boston on Wednesday. The country is rated Baa3 by Moody's and A- by S&P.
Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) will start roadshows next week to market a possible USD 10-year bond as part of a tender for notes maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, will be in Santiago on July 25 and then will head to London and Los Angeles on July 28, New York and Boston on July 29 and New York on August 1.
In conjunction, the company has also launched a tender for its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Citigroup and JP Morgan have been mandated as leads on the trade. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
