LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Oi seeks large debt cut from creditors: report * BTG Pactual taps former minister to head compliance * Chile's Minera Escondida markets US$1bn loan * Brazil's Energisa poised to sell equity offering By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, July 26 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 7/25 7/22 7/21 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 463 461 462 2 -10 - - BARBADOS 674 675 675 -1 -8 70 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 306 304 304 2 3 -180 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 71 71 70 0 -4 -15 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 222 215 215 7 1 -67 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 401 406 404 -5 -8 -116 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 373 370 374 3 14 -42 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 903 891 893 12 -6 -412 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 481 485 492 -4 -99 -159 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 233 234 235 -1 -24 -69 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 404 406 403 -2 -20 -45 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 171 167 168 4 5 -23 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 170 168 167 2 3 -36 272 (2/11/16) PERU 172 168 167 4 2 -59 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 195 199 202 -4 -22 97 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 232 232 232 0 3 -36 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2607 2554 2539 53 -38 -185 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change mixed Ten-day trend: most sovereigns tighter, led by El Salvador YTD: Brazil tighter by 180bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 69bp PIPELINE The Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, rated Baa3 by Moody's and A- by S&P, has hired Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank to arrange an investor roadshow ahead of a potential 10-year US dollar bond offering. Investor meetings will conclude Wednesday in New York and Boston. Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) will start roadshows next week to market a possible USD 10-year bond as part of a tender for notes maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, will continue investor meetings in London and Los Angeles on July 28, New York and Boston on July 29, and New York on August 1. In conjunction, the company has also launched a tender for its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Citigroup and JP Morgan are leads. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)