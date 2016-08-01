LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Pampa Energia eyes next year for bond take-out * Russian bank extends loan in debt package for Argentine dam * Activist investor seeks meeting on bankrupt telco Oi By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Aug 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 7/29 7/28 7/27 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 477 485 488 -8 16 - - BARBADOS 679 675 674 4 2 75 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 305 309 309 -4 -2 -181 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 82 76 76 6 12 -4 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 243 241 235 2 25 -46 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 414 409 409 5 17 -103 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 379 377 385 2 22 -36 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 937 929 926 8 39 -378 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 491 488 484 3 -54 -149 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 248 243 243 5 10 -54 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 415 411 408 4 14 -34 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 186 184 181 2 18 -8 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 183 180 180 3 17 -23 272 (2/11/16) PERU 186 181 182 5 17 -45 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 203 196 200 7 0 105 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 246 242 241 4 17 -22 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2612 2607 2641 5 25 -180 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mostly wider Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Brazil tighter by 181bp YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 105bp PIPELINE Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) finished marketing a USD 10-year bond on Monday as part of a tender for notes maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, has launched a tender for its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Leads Citigroup and JP Morgan are expected to price the bond as soon as Tuesday. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)