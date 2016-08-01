版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:05 BJT

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Pampa Energia eyes next year for bond take-out
    * Russian bank extends loan in debt package for Argentine dam
    * Activist investor seeks meeting on bankrupt telco Oi

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Monday.
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads:    
     SOVEREIGN      7/29  7/28  7/27  1D  10D  YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA          477   485   488   -8  16    -           -
 BARBADOS           679   675   674   4    2    75    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL             305   309   309   -4  -2   -181   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               82    76    76   6   12    -4    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA           243   241   235   2   25   -46    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA         414   409   409   5   17   -103   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      379   377   385   2   22   -36    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            937   929   926   8   39   -378  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR        491   488   484   3   -54  -149   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA          248   243   243   5   10   -54    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA            415   411   408   4   14   -34    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO             186   184   181   2   18    -8    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA             183   180   180   3   17   -23    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU               186   181   182   5   17   -45    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  203   196   200   7    0   105    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY            246   242   241   4   17   -22    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2612  2607  2641  5   25   -180  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change mostly wider
    Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Brazil tighter by 181bp
    YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 105bp
    
    PIPELINE
    Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) finished
marketing a USD 10-year bond on Monday as part of a tender for notes maturing in
2019, 2020 and 2021. The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, has launched a tender for
its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Leads Citigroup and JP
Morgan are expected to price the bond as soon as Tuesday.  

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

