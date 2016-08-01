LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Pampa Energia eyes next year for bond take-out * Russian bank extends loan in debt package for Argentine dam * Activist investor seeks meeting on bankrupt telco Oi By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Aug 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 7/29 7/28 7/27 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 477 485 488 -8 16 - - BARBADOS 679 675 674 4 2 75 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 305 309 309 -4 -2 -181 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 82 76 76 6 12 -4 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 243 241 235 2 25 -46 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 414 409 409 5 17 -103 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 379 377 385 2 22 -36 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 937 929 926 8 39 -378 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 491 488 484 3 -54 -149 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 248 243 243 5 10 -54 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 415 411 408 4 14 -34 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 186 184 181 2 18 -8 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 183 180 180 3 17 -23 272 (2/11/16) PERU 186 181 182 5 17 -45 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 203 196 200 7 0 105 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 246 242 241 4 17 -22 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2612 2607 2641 5 25 -180 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mostly wider Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Brazil tighter by 181bp YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 105bp PIPELINE Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) finished marketing a USD 10-year bond on Monday as part of a tender for notes maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, has launched a tender for its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Leads Citigroup and JP Morgan are expected to price the bond as soon as Tuesday. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.