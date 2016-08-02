LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$700m in LatAm primary

COLUMN-U.S. complaint against China's aluminium sector risks back-firing: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$700m
EMPRESA NACIONAL DE PETROLEO
Empresa Nactional de Petroleo (ENAP), Baa3/BBB-/A, announced a US$700m (no grow) 144A/RegS 10-year senior unsecured notes. The active bookrunners are Citigroup and JPMorgan. UOP: Liability management and GCP. Settle: T+3.
IPT: T+high 200s
PRICE GUIDANCE: T+250bp area (+/- 10bp)
LAUNCH: US$700m at T+240bp
PRICED: US$700m 3.75% cpn 10yr (8/05/2026). At 98.353, yld 3.951%. T+240bp.
BOOK: Hearing US$3.5bn
NIC: 6bp (vs 2024s at G+230bp; add 4bp for extension. FV: 234bp)
Comp:
2024s at G+230bp
PIPELINE:
BANCOMEXT
Mexican development bank Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior (Bancomext) has mandated BBVA and Credit Suisse to take it on the road to market a US dollar 10NC5 subordinated preferred Tier 2 capital note.
The borrower will conduct a one-day roadshow on August 3 when five teams will target accounts in New York, London, Boston, Los Angeles and Mexico. Expected ratings are Ba1/BBB by Moody's and Fitch. The bank itself is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 of its Kuga SUV models after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 16 For the first time since World War Two, the giant illuminated billboards that have lit up London's Piccadilly Circus for over 100 years have been switched off for an extended period, as work starts to replace them.