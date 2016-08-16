版本:
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market

* Gol sees operating profit covering debt payments
    * Investors cut cash, load up on EM and US stocks:BAML
    * Brazil's foreign minister warns against strong Real

    By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez
    NEW YORK, Aug 16 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Tuesday. 
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN      8/15   8/12   8/11    1D   10D    YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           425   431    437     -6   -60     -           -
 BARBADOS            666   670    665     -4    -2    62     659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              276   283    284     -7   -31   -210    542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               62     65     63     -3   -15    -24    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            202   208    208     -6   -40    -87    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          393   400    398     -7   -16   -124    587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       327   333    334     -6   -36    -88    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             903   917    909    -14   -47   -412   1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         503   504    499     -1    -2   -137    840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           229   233    232     -4   -10    -73    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             381   405    400    -24   -36    -68    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              160   164    163     -4   -23    -34    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              158   163    163     -5   -21    -48    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                158   163    160     -5   -20    -73    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   196   199    194     -3    -5    98     173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             211   217    214     -6   -26    -57    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2650   2691   2690   -41   -21   -142   3713 (2/12/16)
 
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Barbados wider by 62bp
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 124bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 48bp
    
    PIPELINE
    None

 (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)

