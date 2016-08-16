LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Gol sees operating profit covering debt payments * Investors cut cash, load up on EM and US stocks:BAML * Brazil's foreign minister warns against strong Real By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 16 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/15 8/12 8/11 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 425 431 437 -6 -60 - - BARBADOS 666 670 665 -4 -2 62 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 276 283 284 -7 -31 -210 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 62 65 63 -3 -15 -24 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 202 208 208 -6 -40 -87 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 393 400 398 -7 -16 -124 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 327 333 334 -6 -36 -88 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 903 917 909 -14 -47 -412 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 503 504 499 -1 -2 -137 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 229 233 232 -4 -10 -73 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 381 405 400 -24 -36 -68 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 160 164 163 -4 -23 -34 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 158 163 163 -5 -21 -48 272 (2/11/16) PERU 158 163 160 -5 -20 -73 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 196 199 194 -3 -5 98 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 217 214 -6 -26 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2650 2691 2690 -41 -21 -142 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 62bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 124bp YTD: Panama tighter by 48bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.