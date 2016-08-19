LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$50m week

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
* Brazil's Temer meets lawmakers to back fiscal measures * EM debt funds enjoy another week of inflows: Lipper * Chile's economy shrinks in second quarter By Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Aug 19 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$): 1 tranche for US$50m AUGUST VOLUME (US$): 7 tranches for US$3.824bn YTD VOLUME (US$): 75 tranches for US$73.723bn Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/18 8/17 8/16 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 428 427 419 1 -37 - - BARBADOS 664 662 663 2 -5 60 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 274 274 270 0 -22 -212 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 65 59 58 6 -2 -21 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 198 199 197 -1 -22 -91 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 388 390 385 -2 -14 -129 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 333 331 324 2 -19 -82 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 870 889 893 -19 -53 -445 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 496 496 499 0 -5 -144 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 234 228 228 6 -8 -68 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 383 380 378 3 -21 -66 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 158 158 158 0 -11 -36 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 152 154 156 -2 -15 -54 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 152 154 0 -14 -79 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 195 192 190 3 -2 97 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 209 207 2 -9 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2553 2606 2610 -53 -126 -239 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 60bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 129bp YTD: Panama tighter by 54bp PIPELINE None (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.