LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$50m week

* Brazil's Temer meets lawmakers to back fiscal measures
    * EM debt funds enjoy another week of inflows: Lipper
    * Chile's economy shrinks in second quarter

    By Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Aug 19 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday. 
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS
    THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):
    1 tranche for US$50m
    
    AUGUST VOLUME (US$):
    7 tranches for US$3.824bn
    
    YTD VOLUME (US$):
    75 tranches for US$73.723bn
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN       8/18  8/17  8/16   1D    10D    YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           428   427    419    1    -37     -          -
 BARBADOS            664   662    663    2    -5     60    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              274   274    270    0    -22   -212   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                65    59    58     6    -2     -21   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            198   199    197   -1    -22    -91   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          388   390    385   -2    -14   -129   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       333   331    324    2    -19    -82   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             870   889    893   -19   -53   -445   1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         496   496    499    0    -5    -144   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           234   228    228    6    -8     -68   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             383   380    378    3    -21    -66   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              158   158    158    0    -11    -36   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              152   154    156   -2    -15    -54   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                152   152    154    0    -14    -79   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   195   192    190    3    -2     97    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             211   209    207    2    -9     -57   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2553  2606  2610   -53  -126   -239   3713 (2/12/16)
 
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Barbados wider by 60bp
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 129bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 54bp
    
    PIPELINE
    None

 (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)

