LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$50m week

* Brazil's Temer meets lawmakers to back fiscal measures * EM debt funds enjoy another week of inflows: Lipper * Chile's economy shrinks in second quarter NEW YORK, Aug 19 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$): 1 tranche for US$50m AUGUST VOLUME (US$): 7 tranches for US$3.824bn YTD VOLUME (US$): 75 tranches for US$73.723bn Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/18 8/17 8/16 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 428 427 419 1 -37 - - BARBADOS 664 662 663 2 -5 60 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 274 274 270 0 -22 -212 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 65 59 58 6 -2 -21 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 198 199 197 -1 -22 -91 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 388 390 385 -2 -14 -129 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 333 331 324 2 -19 -82 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 870 889 893 -19 -53 -445 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 496 496 499 0 -5 -144 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 234 228 228 6 -8 -68 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 383 380 378 3 -21 -66 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 158 158 158 0 -11 -36 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 152 154 156 -2 -15 -54 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 152 154 0 -14 -79 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 195 192 190 3 -2 97 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 209 207 2 -9 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2553 2606 2610 -53 -126 -239 3713 (2/12/16) SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 60bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 129bp YTD: Panama tighter by 54bp PIPELINE None