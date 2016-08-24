版本:
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Jefferies markets PDVSA trade receivable notes
    * Brazil government urges lawmakers to pass spending caps
    * EM inflows dominated by European funds: BAML

    By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez
    NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday. 
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN       8/23  8/22  8/19  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           442   448   432   -6    -5    -           -
 BARBADOS            668   665   660    3    -9    64    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              278   280   272   -2   -14   -208   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                63    63    58    0   -10   -23    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            205   205   199    0   -11   -84    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          383   384   381   -1   -21   -134   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       336   336   331    0    -6   -79    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             889   874   870   15   -28   -426  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         497   496   491    1    -9   -143   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           236   231   226    5    -4   -66    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             387   390   386   -3   -20   -62    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              160   161   155   -1    -9   -34    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              151   155   150   -4   -17   -55    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                154   154   152    0   -15   -77    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   190   191   189   -1   -12    92    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             211   212   208   -1   -10   -57    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2440  2490  2545  -50  -249  -352  3713 (2/12/16)
 
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Barbados wider by 64bp
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 134bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 55bp
        
    PIPELINE
    None

 (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)

