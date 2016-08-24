LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Jefferies markets PDVSA trade receivable notes * Brazil government urges lawmakers to pass spending caps * EM inflows dominated by European funds: BAML By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/23 8/22 8/19 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 442 448 432 -6 -5 - - BARBADOS 668 665 660 3 -9 64 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 278 280 272 -2 -14 -208 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 63 63 58 0 -10 -23 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 205 205 199 0 -11 -84 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 383 384 381 -1 -21 -134 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 336 336 331 0 -6 -79 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 889 874 870 15 -28 -426 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 497 496 491 1 -9 -143 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 236 231 226 5 -4 -66 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 387 390 386 -3 -20 -62 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 160 161 155 -1 -9 -34 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 151 155 150 -4 -17 -55 272 (2/11/16) PERU 154 154 152 0 -15 -77 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 190 191 189 -1 -12 92 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 212 208 -1 -10 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2440 2490 2545 -50 -249 -352 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 64bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 134bp YTD: Panama tighter by 55bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)