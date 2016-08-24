LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
* Jefferies markets PDVSA trade receivable notes * Brazil government urges lawmakers to pass spending caps * EM inflows dominated by European funds: BAML By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/23 8/22 8/19 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 442 448 432 -6 -5 - - BARBADOS 668 665 660 3 -9 64 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 278 280 272 -2 -14 -208 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 63 63 58 0 -10 -23 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 205 205 199 0 -11 -84 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 383 384 381 -1 -21 -134 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 336 336 331 0 -6 -79 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 889 874 870 15 -28 -426 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 497 496 491 1 -9 -143 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 236 231 226 5 -4 -66 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 387 390 386 -3 -20 -62 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 160 161 155 -1 -9 -34 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 151 155 150 -4 -17 -55 272 (2/11/16) PERU 154 154 152 0 -15 -77 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 190 191 189 -1 -12 92 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 212 208 -1 -10 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2440 2490 2545 -50 -249 -352 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 64bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 134bp YTD: Panama tighter by 55bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.