LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
* Mexico's ICA Q2 loss bigger than Q215 * Little pick-up in LatAm GDP: BAML * Brazil chief justice suspends Rousseff trial By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 26 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS THIS WEEK'S VOLUME: 0 tranches for US$0.00 AUGUST VOLUME: 7 tranches for US$3.824bn YTD VOLUME: 75 tranches for US$73.723bn Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/25 8/24 8/23 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 449 450 442 -1 18 - - BARBADOS 665 667 668 -2 -5 61 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 283 280 278 3 0 -203 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 63 62 63 1 -2 -23 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 208 203 205 5 0 -81 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 375 381 383 -6 -25 -142 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 336 335 336 1 3 -79 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 879 891 889 -12 -38 -436 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 479 484 497 -5 -25 -161 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 235 237 236 -2 2 -67 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 379 385 387 -6 -26 -70 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 162 160 160 2 -2 -32 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 149 150 151 -1 -14 -57 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 152 154 0 -11 -79 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 189 190 190 -1 -10 91 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 210 211 211 -1 -7 -58 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2481 2455 2440 26 -210 -311 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend: 15 of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 61bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 142bp YTD: Panama tighter by 57bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
