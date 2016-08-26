版本:
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Mexico's ICA Q2 loss bigger than Q215
    * Little pick-up in LatAm GDP: BAML
    * Brazil chief justice suspends Rousseff trial

    By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez
    NEW YORK, Aug 26 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday. 
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS
    THIS WEEK'S VOLUME:
    0 tranches for US$0.00
    
    AUGUST VOLUME:
    7 tranches for US$3.824bn
    
    YTD VOLUME:
    75 tranches for US$73.723bn
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN       8/25  8/24  8/23   1D   10D    YTD     2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           449   450    442   -1    18     -           -
 BARBADOS            665   667    668   -2    -5     61    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              283   280    278    3    0     -203   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                63    62    63     1    -2    -23    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            208   203    205    5    0     -81    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          375   381    383   -6   -25    -142   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       336   335    336    1    3     -79    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             879   891    889   -12  -38    -436   1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         479   484    497   -5   -25    -161   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           235   237    236   -2    2     -67    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             379   385    387   -6   -26    -70    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              162   160    160    2    -2    -32    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              149   150    151   -1   -14    -57    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                152   152    154    0   -11    -79    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   189   190    190   -1   -10     91    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             210   211    211   -1    -7    -58    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2481  2455  2440   26   -210   -311   3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    Ten-day trend: 15 of 17 sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Barbados wider by 61bp
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 142bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 57bp
        
    PIPELINE
    None

 (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

