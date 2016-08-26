LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Mexico's ICA Q2 loss bigger than Q215 * Little pick-up in LatAm GDP: BAML * Brazil chief justice suspends Rousseff trial By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 26 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS THIS WEEK'S VOLUME: 0 tranches for US$0.00 AUGUST VOLUME: 7 tranches for US$3.824bn YTD VOLUME: 75 tranches for US$73.723bn Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/25 8/24 8/23 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 449 450 442 -1 18 - - BARBADOS 665 667 668 -2 -5 61 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 283 280 278 3 0 -203 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 63 62 63 1 -2 -23 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 208 203 205 5 0 -81 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 375 381 383 -6 -25 -142 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 336 335 336 1 3 -79 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 879 891 889 -12 -38 -436 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 479 484 497 -5 -25 -161 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 235 237 236 -2 2 -67 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 379 385 387 -6 -26 -70 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 162 160 160 2 -2 -32 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 149 150 151 -1 -14 -57 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 152 154 0 -11 -79 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 189 190 190 -1 -10 91 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 210 211 211 -1 -7 -58 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2481 2455 2440 26 -210 -311 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend: 15 of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 61bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 142bp YTD: Panama tighter by 57bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)