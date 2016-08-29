版本:
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Colombia's EEB signs credit agreement for Guatemala project
    * Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi extends loan to Peru's Falabella
    * Colombia GDP slows to 2% in second quarter
    * Mexico says 2017 oil hedge guarantees US$42 per barrel

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Aug 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Monday. 
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads:
     SOVEREIGN       8/26  8/25  8/24  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           434   449   450   -15   9     -          -
 BARBADOS            659   665   667   -6    -7    55   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              275   283   280   -8    -1   -211  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                54    63    62   -9    -8   -32   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            199   208   203   -9    -3   -90   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          369   375   381   -6   -24   -148  587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       329   336   335   -7    2    -86   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             871   879   891   -8   -32   -444  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         472   479   484   -7   -31   -168  840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           225   235   237   -10   -4   -77   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             372   379   385   -7    -9   -77   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              153   162   160   -9    -7   -41   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              141   149   150   -8   -17   -65   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                146   152   152   -6   -12   -85   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   180   189   190   -9   -16    82   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             205   210   211   -5    -6   -63   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2439  2481  2455  -42  -211  -353  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    Ten-day trend: 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Barbados wider by 55bp
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 148bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 65bp
    
    PIPELINE
    None    
    

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

