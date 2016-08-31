LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* BTG Pactual rehires LatAm syndicate head * Cabei back to Formosa market * Prosecutors want Oi to suspend shareholders meeting * Citibank no longer paying agent on PDVSA bonds By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Aug 31 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/30 8/29 8/26 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 431 434 434 -3 4 - - BARBADOS 665 666 659 -1 3 61 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 281 279 275 2 7 -205 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 61 61 54 0 2 -25 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 202 204 199 -2 3 -87 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 378 377 369 1 -12 -139 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 338 336 329 2 7 -77 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 885 885 871 0 -4 -430 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 472 479 472 -7 -24 -168 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 232 233 225 -1 4 -70 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 375 377 372 -2 -5 -74 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 158 158 153 0 0 -36 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 148 146 141 2 -6 -58 272 (2/11/16) PERU 153 151 146 2 1 -78 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 185 186 180 -1 -7 87 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 212 205 -1 2 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2400 2421 2439 -21 -206 -392 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change: mixed Ten-day: 10 of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Brazil tighter by 205bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 70bp YTD: Venezuela tighter by 392bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)