LATAM CLOSE-No deals in LatAm primary this week

* Brazil readies new biz deals with China * Contracts include US$3bn steel project * Former Chilean prez Lagos eyes re-election * TIM Brasil appoints Adrian Calaza as new CFO By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Sept 2 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS THIS WEEK'S VOLUME: 0 tranches for US$0.00 AUGUST VOLUME: 7 tranches for US$3.824bn YTD VOLUME: 75 tranches for US$73.723bn Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 9/1 8/31 8/30 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 443 437 431 6 11 - - BARBADOS 666 666 665 0 6 62 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 289 285 281 4 17 -197 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 65 61 61 4 7 -21 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 214 209 202 5 15 -75 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 383 378 378 5 2 -134 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 347 343 338 4 16 -68 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 895 878 885 17 25 -420 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 468 472 472 -4 -23 -172 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 236 234 232 2 10 -66 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 395 400 375 -5 9 -54 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 167 161 158 6 12 -27 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 158 150 148 8 8 -48 272 (2/11/16) PERU 158 154 153 4 6 -73 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 212 220 185 -8 23 114 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 217 211 211 6 9 -51 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2553 2546 2400 7 8 -239 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mostly wider Ten-day trend 16 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Brazil tighter by 197bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 66bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 51bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)