LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Cabei sells another Formosa bond * Minerva starts roadshows for new bond * Brazil's Oi debt plan vexes bondholders * JBS, Eldorado bonds slump as judge asks CEOs to step down By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Sept 6 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 9/2 9/1 8/31 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 431 443 437 -12 -17 - - BARBADOS 660 666 666 -6 -5 56 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 282 289 285 -7 2 -204 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 62 65 61 -3 -1 -24 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 210 214 209 -4 5 -79 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 379 383 378 -4 -5 -138 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 344 347 343 -3 8 -71 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 890 895 878 -5 16 -425 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 465 468 472 -3 -31 -175 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 234 236 234 -2 3 -68 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 393 395 400 -2 3 -56 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 163 167 161 -4 2 -31 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 153 158 150 -5 -2 -53 272 (2/11/16) PERU 155 158 154 -3 1 -76 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 210 212 220 -2 19 112 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 214 217 211 -3 2 -54 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2476 2553 2546 -77 -14 -316 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change all sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend 10 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Chile tighter by 24bp YTD: Jamaica tighter by 56bp YTD: Mexico tighter by 31bp PIPELINE: Brazilian beef company Minerva has started roadshows to market a bond sale following the launch of a tender for its outstanding 7.75% 2023s. The borrower visited accounts in London on Monday and will be in Los Angeles and Boston on Tuesday before wrapping up in New York on Wednesday. Last week, the company launched a tender and a consent solicitation on US$868.015m of outstanding 2023s. Holders who validly tender and deliver consents by the early bird date of September 14 will receive US$1,065 for each US$1,000 in principal. Thereafter but before the final expiration date of September 28, the price drops to US$1,035. Banco Bradesco, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Itau and JP Morgan are taking the borrower on the road, while also acting as dealer managers and solicitation agents. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)