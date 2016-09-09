LATAM CLOSE-One trade for LatAm primary this week

* Usiminas approves debt renegotiation deal * EM bond funds draw record inflows - BAML * Investors say bid for Oi can win over creditors By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS THIS WEEK'S VOLUME: 1 tranche for US$1bn SEPT VOLUME: 1 tranche for US$1bn YTD VOLUME: 76 tranches for US$74.723bn Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 9/8 9/7 9/6 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 419 420 429 -1 -30 - - BARBADOS 656 665 665 -9 -9 52 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 275 276 283 -1 -8 -211 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 60 64 67 -4 -3 -26 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 195 200 210 -5 -13 -94 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 372 380 383 -8 -3 -145 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 334 344 346 -10 -2 -81 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 878 887 891 -9 -1 -437 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 442 454 462 -12 -37 -198 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 231 235 238 -4 -4 -71 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 379 387 393 -8 0 -70 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 153 157 163 -4 -9 -41 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 146 149 152 -3 -3 -60 272 (2/11/16) PERU 144 149 157 -5 -8 -87 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 209 215 215 -6 20 111 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 203 211 217 -8 -7 -65 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2385 2411 2454 -26 -96 -407 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change all sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend 16 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter YTD: Chile tighter by 26bp YTD: Jamaica tighter by 70bp YTD: Mexico tighter by 41bp PIPELINE: Mexico's Banco Inbursa will start engaging investors this week as it seeks to market a new US dollar 10-year senior unsecured bond, according to market sources. The borrower will hold investor calls on Thursday in Mexico and met investors in London and Boston on Friday. Roadshows finish on September 12 in New York and Los Angeles. Expected ratings are BBB+/BBB+. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Credit Suisse have been mandated as leads. JSL, a logistics services provider operating in Brazil, will start roadshows this week to market a possible 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar bond. The borrower visited accounts in London and Hong Kong on Friday. Next week it goes to Boston and Los Angeles on September 12 and New York on September 13. BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, Morgan Stanley and Santander have been mandated on the deal. Ratings are BB/BB by S&P and Fitch. Bankers are set to start marketing this week a Green bond to help fund the construction and operation of Mexico City's new international airport. The bond, which is being issued through a special purpose trust, is expected to be the first of up to US$6bn of such trades, allowing the borrower to create an extensive curve over time. Bondholders will be paid through cash flows collected from passenger charges from the current airport and the new Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) that will start operations in 2020. The issuer visited accounts in Hong Kong on Friday and will then head to Singapore on September 12, to London on September 13 and 14, Boston on September 15 and Los Angeles on September 16. Roadshows will wrap up in New York on September 19 ahead of expected pricing. Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA and Santander are coming in as joint bookrunners. Expected ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. Brazil's BRF GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BRF SA, (rated Ba1/BBB/BBB) has mandated BB Securities, Bradesco, Itau, JP Morgan and Santander to organize a series of fixed-income investor meetings. A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond issue with intermediate to long maturity is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The meetings will take place in New York, Los Angeles and London on Sept 12 and New York, Chicago and Boston on Sept 13. Earlier on Wednesday, the Brazilian food company launched a tender offer targeting about US$291m in outstanding 2020 and 2022 bonds. The borrower is offering purchase price of 112.75 on the 7.25% 2020s and 110.50 on the 5.875% 2022s. BNP Paribas, BTG Pactual and HSBC are acting as dealer managers on that offer, which expires on September 14. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)