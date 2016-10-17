LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary

* Santa Fe hires banks for potential US$250m bond * PDVSA bond swap expires at midnight * Chile, Argentina announce tax accord * Banco Nacion lowers rates in bet on falling inflation By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 17 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/14 10/13 10/12 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 440 438 440 2 13 - - BARBADOS 622 632 628 -10 -23 18 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 282 287 288 -5 -7 -204 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 67 69 65 -2 -6 -19 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 204 209 209 -5 4 -85 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 381 390 386 -9 -9 -136 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 359 364 366 -5 19 -56 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 797 825 827 -28 -87 -518 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 505 547 556 -42 26 -135 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 241 245 241 -4 -4 -61 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 368 373 377 -5 -13 -81 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 163 164 162 -1 -21 -31 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 144 150 145 -6 -10 -62 272 (2/11/16) PERU 138 137 137 1 -6 -93 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 210 214 206 -4 -8 112 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 213 218 211 -5 -5 -55 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2256 2163 2129 93 134 -536 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: most sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend: 12 of 17 tighter YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 136bp YTD: Mexico tighter by 31bp YTD: Venezuela tighter by 536bp PIPELINE: The Argentine Province of Santa Fe has hired banks to arrange investor meetings in the US and Europe ahead of a potential US$250m bond sale, according to market sources. The meetings will take place in London on Wednesday, New York on Thursday and Friday, and wrap up in Boston on October 24. A 144A/Reg S issue is expected to follow. JP Morgan is the global coordinator on the potential sale, joined by Citigroup and HSBC as bookrunners. Enersis Americas SA, Baa3/BBB, one of the main privately owned multinational power Corporations in South America, will start roadshows this week to market a possible US dollar-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond. The borrower will be in London on October 17, Boston on October 18 and in New York on October 19. The borrower has mandated BBVA, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners to arrange the meetings. JP Morgan is coordinating. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM", NYSE: LFL), a Chile-based airline group, mandated Citi and J.P. Morgan as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and BNPP, BofAML, Deutsche Bank, and Santander as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Chile, Europe, and the US. A USD-denominated benchmark 144A/Reg S 7-year offering is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. Meeting schedule: October 12, Santiago; October 14, Los Angeles; October 17, London; October 18, Boston; October 19, New York. Nafin, a Mexican development bank, has wrapped up roadshows as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. The Republic of Suriname (B1/B+/B+) is continuing to roadshow for a potential debut 144A/Reg S bond offering. Roadshows will finish in New York on October 17 and 18. Oppenheimer and Scotiabank have been mandated to organize the meetings. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)