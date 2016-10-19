LATAM CLOSE-Two LatAm issuers tap primary market

* Suriname makes international bond debut
* Chile's Tanner prints Swiss franc trade
* Trinidad's TGU preps dollar deal
* Venezuela congress probe says US$11bn missing at PDVSA
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the Latam primary market on Wednesday:
Number of deals priced: 2
Total issuance volume: US$550m, CHF150m
THE REPUBLIC OF SURINAME
The Republic of Suriname has announced a new 10-year bond
ahead of pricing on Wednesday. Oppenheimer and Scotiabank acted
as joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S deal, which is expected
to be rated B1/B+/B+.
Proceeds will be used to redeem 8.57% bridge notes, to make
a loan to state-owned oil company Staatsolie and for general
budgetary purposes.
IPTs 9.50% area
GUIDANCE: 10-year at 9.25% area
LAUNCH: US$550m 10-year at 9.25%
PRICED: US$550m 10-year: par; 9.25%Y - Maturity: Oct 26 2026
TANNER SERVICIOS FINANCIEROS
Chilean SME financing group Tanner Servicios Financieros
(rated NR/BBB-/BBB-) has priced a CHF150m three-year bond at par
to yield 2.125% or MS+276.3bp, tight to guidance of 2.25% area.
Credit Suisse acted as sole lead on the deal, which is rated
BBB-/BBB-.
PIPELINE:
Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) started roadshows on
Wednesday to market a potential benchmark US dollar bond.
The borrower was in Trinidad on Wednesday and will then head
to Los Angeles on October 21, to London on October 24, Boston on
October 25 and New York on October 26. Expected ratings for the
144A/RegS senior unsecured note are BBB/BBB-. TGU is the largest
energy supplier in Trinidad & Tobago
The Argentine Province of Santa Fe has hired banks to
arrange investor meetings in the US and Europe ahead of a
potential US$250m bond sale. Meetings took place in London on
Wednesday, and will continue in New York on Thursday and Friday,
wrapping up in Boston on October 24. A 144A/Reg S issue is
expected to follow. JP Morgan is the global coordinator on the
potential sale, joined by Citigroup and HSBC as bookrunners.
Enersis Americas SA, Baa3/BBB, one of the main privately
owned multinational power Corporations in South America, wrapped
up roadshows on Wednesday ahead of possible US
dollar-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond.
The borrower has mandated BBVA, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley as joint bookrunners to arrange the meetings. JP Morgan
is coordinating.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM", NYSE: LFL), a
Chile-based airline group, mandated Citi and JP Morgan as global
coordinators and joint bookrunners and BNPP, BofAML, Deutsche
Bank, and Santander as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of
fixed income investor meetings in Chile, Europe, and the US. A
USD-denominated benchmark 144A/Reg S 7-year offering is expected
to follow, subject to market conditions. Roadshows wrapped up on
Wednesday.
Nafin, a Mexican development bank, has wrapped up roadshows
as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is rated
A3/BBB+/BBB+.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)