LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$500m in LatAm primary

* Bogota prices US$500m tap inside guidance
* Province of Entre Rios to start roadshows next week
* Venezuela's PDVSA pays off US$1bn 2016 bond
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Friday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance volume: US$500m
BANCO DE BOGOTA
Banco de Bogota SA, issue rating Ba2/BBB-, announced a US$
tap of the 6.25% 5/12/2026 subordinated tier 2 notes. The active
bookrunners are Credit Suisse, HSBC and JPMorgan.
IPTs: 6.25% area
GUIDANCE: 6.125% (+/-1/8)
LAUNCH: US$500m at 5.95%
PRICED: US$500m tap of 6.25% 5/12/2026. At 102.155, yld
5.95%.
BOOK: US$1.15bn
VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
THIS WEEK'S (US$) VOLUME:
3 tranches for US$1.35bn
OCT VOLUME:
11 tranches for US$5.765bn
YTD VOLUME:
102 tranches for US$95.146bn
PIPELINE
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios will start roadshows next
week ahead of a possible US dollar bond. The borrower will be in
London on October 31, in Boston on November 1 and in New York on
November 2. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander will organize investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Argentina's Banco Macro (B3/-/B) mandated Goldman Sachs and
UBS as joint books and Macro Securities as local placement agent
for investor meetings that began October 25.
An up to US$400m 144A/Reg S Basel III-compliant T2 ten-year
noncall five, rated Caa1 by Moody's and B- by Fitch, may follow.
Roadshow: Oct 25 (London), Oct 26 (New York), Oct 27
(Boston), Oct 28 (Los Angeles), Oct 31 (New York).
Argentina's Compania General de Combustibles has started
roadshows to market a possible US dollar bond through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Itau.
Roadshow: Oct 25 (London), Oct 26 (New York), Oct 27
(Boston), Oct 28 (New York). Expected ratings B-/B by S&P and
Fitch.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)