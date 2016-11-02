LATAM CLOSE-Argentina's CGC raises US$300m through a 5NC3 bond

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday.
Number of deals priced: 1
Size: US$300m
COMPANIA GENERAL DE COMBUSTIBLES Argentine E&P company Compania General de Combustibles has announced a US$300m 5NC3 bond ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Itau are international bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to be rated B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Proceeds will go to pay down debt, as well as cover capex and working capital.
IPTs: mid 9%
GUIDANCE: 5NC3 at 9.5%, the number
LAUNCH: US$300m 5NC3 at 9.5%
PRICED: US$300m 5NC3: par; 9.5%Y - Settlement Nov 7 2016; Final maturity Nov 7 2021
PIPELINE
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios finished roadshows on Wednesday in New York ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander will organize investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Paul Kilby)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.