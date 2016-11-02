UPDATE 1-LATAM CLOSE-CGC raises US$300m through a 5NC3 bond

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
By John Balassi
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday.
Number of deals priced: 1
Size: US$300m
COMPANIA GENERAL DE COMBUSTIBLES Argentine E&P company Compania General de Combustibles has announced a US$300m 5NC3 bond ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Itau are international bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to be rated B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Proceeds will go to pay down debt, as well as cover capex and working capital.
IPTs: mid 9%
GUIDANCE: 5NC3 at 9.5%, the number
LAUNCH: US$300m 5NC3 at 9.5%
PRICED: US$300m 5NC3: par; 9.5%Y - Settlement Nov 7 2016; Final maturity Nov 7 2021
PIPELINE
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios finished roadshows on Wednesday in New York ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander will organize investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows this week ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
The issuer was in New York on Wednesday and will head to Los Angeles on November 3, Miami on November 4. The following week, it will be in London on November 7, Switzerland on November 8 and Boston on November 9.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
