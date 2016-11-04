版本:
LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$700m this week

* Investors sell LatAm debt, hedge ahead of US election
    * Global demand continues to support EM external debt: BAML
    * Weekly EM debt flows turn negative: Lipper

    By John Balassi
    NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary
market on Friday. Here is a recap of week's activity:
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
    THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME:
    2 tranches for US$700m
    
    NOVEMBER VOLUME:
    2 tranches for US$700m
    
    YTD VOLUME:
    104 tranches for US$95.846bn
    
    Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads:
    
 SOVEREIGN   11/3  11/2  11/1   1D     10D    YTD     2015/16
                                                       HIGH
 ARGENTINA   445   454   446    -9     26      -         -
 BARBADOS    617   620   618    -3     -8     13        659
                                                     (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL      300   298   294     2     20    -186       542
                                                     (2/11/16)
 CHILE        85    83    81     2     12     -1        143
                                                     (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA    216   222   222    -6     16     -73       412
                                                     (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA  400   402   401    -2     24    -117       587
                                                     (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN   374   381   384    -7     28     -41       542
 REP                                                 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR     792   790   770     2     25    -523      1765
                                                     (2/11/16)
 EL          479   480   479    -1     -20   -161       840
 SALVADOR                                            (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA   252   252   253     0      7     -50       385
                                                     (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA     374   378   375    -4     19     -75       519
                                                     (2/11/15)
 MEXICO      186   190   192    -4     20     -8        278
                                                     (2/11/16)
 PANAMA      160   162   162    -2     14     -46       272
                                                     (2/11/16)
 PERU        157   161   155    -4     20     -74       291
                                                     (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD &  227   228   229    -1      9     129       173
 TOBAGO                                              (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY     218   222   221    -4      4     -50       344
                                                     (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA   2497  2465  2409   32     197   -295      3713
                                                     (2/12/16)
 Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change: 12 out of 17 sovereigns tighten
    Ten-day trend: two out of 17 sovereigns tighten
    YTD: Brazil tighter by 186bp
    YTD: Ecuador tighter by 523bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 46bp
    
    
    PIPELINE
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in
Honduras, started roadshows this week to market a potential
debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. 
    The borrower is scheduled to be the United States between
November 3 and 7, and will head to Europe between November 8 and
11. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows
ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and
Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B
by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows this
week ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of
between five and seven years.
    The issuer was in Miami on Friday. The following week, it
will be in London on November 7, Switzerland on November 8 and
Boston on November 9. 
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as
joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

