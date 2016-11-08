LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Leniency deal for Odebrecht may be world's largest
* Brazil's Temer sees return to growth taking time
* BNDES wants to offload equity holdings faster, CEO says
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Nov 8 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Tuesday.
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
SOVEREIGN 11/7 11/4 11/3 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 431 442 445 -11 7 - -
BARBADOS 616 620 617 -4 -8 12 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 288 302 300 -14 8 -198 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 79 88 85 -9 6 -7 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 207 218 216 -11 5 -82 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 398 402 400 -4 20 -119 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 359 370 374 -11 13 -56 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 790 798 792 -8 36 -525 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 475 480 479 -5 -10 -165 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 252 261 252 -9 8 -50 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 371 378 374 -7 11 -78 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 176 188 186 -12 8 -18 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 155 161 160 -6 8 -51 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 152 158 157 -6 10 -79 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 225 230 227 -5 6 127 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 215 221 218 -6 2 -53 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2390 2481 2497 -91 210 -402 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS
One-day change: All LatAm sovereigns tighter
Ten-day trend: 15 of 17 sovereigns wider
YTD: Chile tighter by 7bp
YTD: El Salvador tighter by 165bp
YTD: Peru tighter by 79bp
PIPELINE
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has started
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
The borrower is scheduled to be the United States between November 3 and 7,
and in Europe between November 8 and 11. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and
Fitch
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows ahead of an up to
US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
The issuer was in Switzerland on Tuesday and will wrap up meeting in Boston
on Wednesday.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)