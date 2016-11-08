LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Leniency deal for Odebrecht may be world's largest * Brazil's Temer sees return to growth taking time * BNDES wants to offload equity holdings faster, CEO says By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 8 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/7 11/4 11/3 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 431 442 445 -11 7 - - BARBADOS 616 620 617 -4 -8 12 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 288 302 300 -14 8 -198 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 79 88 85 -9 6 -7 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 207 218 216 -11 5 -82 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 398 402 400 -4 20 -119 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 359 370 374 -11 13 -56 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 790 798 792 -8 36 -525 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 475 480 479 -5 -10 -165 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 252 261 252 -9 8 -50 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 371 378 374 -7 11 -78 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 176 188 186 -12 8 -18 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 155 161 160 -6 8 -51 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 158 157 -6 10 -79 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 225 230 227 -5 6 127 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 215 221 218 -6 2 -53 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2390 2481 2497 -91 210 -402 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: All LatAm sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend: 15 of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Chile tighter by 7bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 165bp YTD: Peru tighter by 79bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has started roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. The borrower is scheduled to be the United States between November 3 and 7, and in Europe between November 8 and 11. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. The issuer was in Switzerland on Tuesday and will wrap up meeting in Boston on Wednesday. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)