LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Mexico leads LatAm debt sell-off after Trump victory * Moody's says no LatAm changes planned after Trump win * Paraguay's economy likely to grow more than 4% in 2016 - minister By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 9 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/8 11/7 11/4 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 420 431 442 -11 -5 - - BARBADOS 613 616 620 -3 -8 9 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 279 288 302 -9 -2 -207 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 73 79 88 -6 -1 -13 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 199 207 218 -8 -5 -90 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 395 398 402 -3 15 -122 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 349 359 370 -10 -6 -66 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 774 790 798 -16 23 -541 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 475 475 480 0 0 -165 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 251 252 261 -1 8 -51 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 368 371 378 -3 10 -81 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 169 176 188 -7 0 -25 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 146 155 161 -9 -3 -60 272 (2/11/16) PERU 146 152 158 -6 6 -85 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 221 225 230 -4 4 123 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 209 215 221 -6 -3 -59 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2282 2390 2481 -108 -15 -510 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change all LatAm sovereigns flat to tighter Ten-day trend 11 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter YTD: Chile tighter by 13bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 165bp YTD: Peru tighter by 85bp PIPELINE: Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has started roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. The borrower is scheduled to be in Europe between November 8 and 11. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass wrapped up investor meetings in Boston on Wednesday ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)