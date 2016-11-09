LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Mexico leads LatAm debt sell-off after Trump victory
* Moody's says no LatAm changes planned after Trump win
* Paraguay's economy likely to grow more than 4% in 2016 - minister
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday.
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
SOVEREIGN 11/8 11/7 11/4 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 420 431 442 -11 -5 - -
BARBADOS 613 616 620 -3 -8 9 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 279 288 302 -9 -2 -207 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 73 79 88 -6 -1 -13 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 199 207 218 -8 -5 -90 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 395 398 402 -3 15 -122 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 349 359 370 -10 -6 -66 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 774 790 798 -16 23 -541 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 475 475 480 0 0 -165 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 251 252 261 -1 8 -51 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 368 371 378 -3 10 -81 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 169 176 188 -7 0 -25 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 146 155 161 -9 -3 -60 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 146 152 158 -6 6 -85 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 221 225 230 -4 4 123 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 209 215 221 -6 -3 -59 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2282 2390 2481 -108 -15 -510 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change all LatAm sovereigns flat to tighter
Ten-day trend 11 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter
YTD: Chile tighter by 13bp
YTD: El Salvador tighter by 165bp
YTD: Peru tighter by 85bp
PIPELINE:
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has started
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
The borrower is scheduled to be in Europe between November 8 and 11.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass wrapped up investor meetings in Boston on
Wednesday ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between
five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
