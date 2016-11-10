LATAM CLOSE-Region sees just US$185m in supply for the week

* Santander Chile debuts in the Formosa market * LatAm debt extends losses as market weighs Trump policies * Mexico cuts peso bond issues due to volatility from US elections By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Nov 10 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm market on Thursday: SANTANDER CHILE Santander Chile, rated A/A+, tapped the Formosa bond market for the first time on Thursday, printing a US$185m five-year issue at par to yield three-month Libor plus 120bp. Cathy United Bank, Credit Agricole and Standard Chartered acted as bookrunners, while co-managers were Bank of Taiwan and Sinopac Securities. The bond settles on November 28, and matures on the same date in 2021. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 1 tranche for US$185m NOVEMBER VOLUME: 3 tranches for US$885m YTD VOLUME: 105 tranches for US$96.031bn Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/9 11/8 11/7 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 423 420 431 3 -9 - - BARBADOS 591 613 616 -22 -24 -13 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 280 279 288 1 -4 -206 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 65 73 79 -8 -8 -21 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 204 199 207 5 -2 -85 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 394 395 398 -1 13 -123 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 365 349 359 16 2 -50 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 775 774 790 1 20 -540 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 481 475 475 6 11 -159 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 247 251 252 -4 5 -55 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 369 368 371 1 8 -80 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 178 169 176 9 5 -16 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 146 146 155 0 -2 -60 272 (2/11/16) PERU 143 146 152 -3 4 -88 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 211 221 225 -10 -3 113 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 197 209 215 -12 -16 -71 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2275 2282 2390 -7 -89 -517 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mixed; 8 out of 17 sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend mixed; 9 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Chile tighter by 21bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 159bp YTD: Peru tighter by 88bp PIPELINE: Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has started roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. The borrower is scheduled to be in Europe between November 8 and 11. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass wrapped up investor meetings in Boston on Wednesday ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale)