LATAM CLOSE-Region sees just US$185m in supply for the week

* Santander Chile debuts in the Formosa market
    * LatAm debt extends losses as market weighs Trump policies
    * Mexico cuts peso bond issues due to volatility from US elections

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Nov 10 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in
the LatAm market on Thursday:
    
    SANTANDER CHILE
    Santander Chile, rated A/A+, tapped the Formosa bond market for the first
time on Thursday, printing a US$185m five-year issue at par to yield three-month
Libor plus 120bp. Cathy United Bank, Credit Agricole and Standard Chartered
acted as bookrunners, while co-managers were Bank of Taiwan and Sinopac
Securities.  The bond settles on November 28, and matures on the same date in
2021.
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
    
    THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME:
    1 tranche for US$185m
    
    NOVEMBER VOLUME:
    3 tranches for US$885m
    
    YTD VOLUME:
    105 tranches for US$96.031bn
    
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:    
     SOVEREIGN       11/9   11/8  11/7  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA            423   420   431    3    -9    -          -
 BARBADOS             591   613   616   -22  -24   -13   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL               280   279   288    1    -4   -206  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                65     73    79   -8    -8   -21   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA             204   199   207    5    -2   -85   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA           394   395   398   -1    13   -123  587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP        365   349   359   16    2    -50   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR              775   774   790    1    20   -540  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR          481   475   475    6    11   -159  840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA            247   251   252   -4    5    -55   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA              369   368   371    1    8    -80   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO               178   169   176    9    5    -16   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA               146   146   155    0    -2   -60   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                 143   146   152   -3    4    -88   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO    211   221   225   -10   -3   113   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY              197   209   215   -12  -16   -71   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2275   2282  2390  -7   -89   -517  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change mixed; 8 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    Ten-day trend mixed; 9 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Chile tighter by 21bp
    YTD: El Salvador tighter by 159bp
    YTD: Peru tighter by 88bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has started
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. 
    The borrower is scheduled to be in Europe between November 8 and 11.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass wrapped up investor meetings in Boston on
Wednesday ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between
five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
    

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale)

