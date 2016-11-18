版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 19日 星期六 02:10 BJT

LATAM CLOSE-No US dollar deals this week in LatAm primary

* Pemex closes US$1.5bn revolver
    * Fitch upgrades Dominican Republic to BB- from B+
    * Mexico central bank does not rule out other hike in 2016
    * Mexico's market carnage spawns buying opportunities - investors

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday.
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
    
    THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME:
    0 tranches for US$0.00
    
    NOVEMBER VOLUME:
    3 tranches for US$885m
    
    YTD VOLUME:
    105 tranches for US$96.031bn
    
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
      SOVEREIGN        11/17   11/16  11/15  1D   10D    YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA              471     479    476   -8    26     -          -
 BARBADOS               609     599    596   10    -8     5    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL                 304     302    301    2    4    -182   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                   77     81     81    -4    -8    -9    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA               233     231    223    2    17    -56   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA             421     420    416    1    21    -96   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP          392     404    408   -12   18    -23   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR                778     837    849   -59  -14   -537   1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR            552     560    551   -8    73    -88   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA              285     288    278   -3    33    -17   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA                381     386    380   -5    7     -68   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO                 210     213    206   -3    24    16    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA                 175     171    164    4    15    -31   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                   163     164    159   -1    6     -68   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO      231     238    224   -7    4     133   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY                232     230    224    2    14    -36   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA              2362   2409   2420   -47  -135  -430   3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change 11 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Chile tighter by 9bp
    YTD: El Salvador tighter by 88bp
    YTD: Peru tighter by 68bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
    

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale)

