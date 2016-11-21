LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* PDVSA activates grace period on 2021, 2024 and 2035 bonds: JP Morgan
* Moody's upgrades Jamaica's rating to B3 from Caa2
* Temer warns Brazil's debt could equal GDP without spending curbs
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Monday.
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
SOVEREIGN 11/18 11/17 11/16 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 472 471 479 1 30 - -
BARBADOS 605 609 599 -4 -15 1 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 307 304 302 3 5 -179 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 78 77 81 1 -10 -8 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 241 233 231 8 23 -48 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 415 421 420 -6 13 -102 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 382 392 404 -10 12 -33 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 777 778 837 -1 -21 -538 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 543 552 560 -9 63 -97 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 285 285 288 0 24 -17 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 381 381 386 0 3 -68 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 223 210 213 13 35 29 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 181 175 171 6 20 -25 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 168 163 164 5 10 -63 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 227 231 238 -4 -3 129 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 236 232 230 4 15 -32 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2370 2362 2409 8 -111 -422 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change 11 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider
Ten-day trend 12 out of 17 sovereigns wider
YTD: Colombia tighter by 48bp
YTD: Guatemala tighter by 17bp
YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 129bp
PIPELINE:
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)