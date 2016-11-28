版本:
LATAM CLOSE-No new deals priced or announced on Monday

* LatAm bankers see limited supply before year-end
    * Economists cut Brazil 2017 growth view below 1%
    * Trump vows to end U.S.-Cuba "deal" unless Havana makes better one

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 28 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Monday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:    
     SOVEREIGN      11/25  11/23  11/22  1D   10D  YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           471    473    466   -2   19    -          -
 BARBADOS            616    603    605   13   29    12   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              310    309    307    1    1   -176  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               78     72     79     6    3    -8   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            234    233    232    1    4   -55   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          428    430    425   -2   17   -89   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       393    394    387   -1   -16  -22   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             759    760    768   -1   -36  -556  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         580    580    570    0   89   -60   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           292    293    293   -1   36   -10   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             391    391    390    0   11   -58   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              221    220    218    1   11    27   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              180    181    177   -1   24   -26   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                169    168    166    1    4   -62   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   240    243    243   -3   15   142   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             238    240    239   -2   19   -30   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2407   2418   2389   -11  100  -385  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change mixed; 11 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter
    Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 89bp
    YTD: Jamaica tighter by 58bp
    YTD: Uruguay tighter by 30bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

