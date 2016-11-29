LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brazil jobless rate steady as workers leave market * Fitch sees EM downgrades slowing after record 2016 * Vale CFO says LM ops will refinance 2018 maturities By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/28 11/25 11/23 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 468 471 473 -3 -31 - - BARBADOS 619 616 603 3 22 15 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 305 310 309 -5 -20 -181 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 79 78 72 1 -6 -7 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 231 234 233 -3 -8 -58 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 433 428 430 5 -7 -84 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 399 393 394 6 -50 -16 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 755 759 760 -4 -125 -560 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 599 580 580 19 34 -41 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 297 292 293 5 30 -5 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 395 391 391 4 4 -54 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 219 221 220 -2 -7 25 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 180 180 181 0 7 -26 272 (2/11/16) PERU 167 169 168 -2 -7 -64 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 251 240 243 11 21 153 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 239 238 240 1 5 -29 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2433 2407 2418 26 -20 -359 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: 10 of 17 sovereigns wider Ten-day trend: 10 of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 84bp YTD: Jamaica tighter by 54bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 29bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.