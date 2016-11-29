LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Brazil jobless rate steady as workers leave market * Fitch sees EM downgrades slowing after record 2016 * Vale CFO says LM ops will refinance 2018 maturities By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/28 11/25 11/23 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 468 471 473 -3 -31 - - BARBADOS 619 616 603 3 22 15 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 305 310 309 -5 -20 -181 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 79 78 72 1 -6 -7 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 231 234 233 -3 -8 -58 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 433 428 430 5 -7 -84 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 399 393 394 6 -50 -16 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 755 759 760 -4 -125 -560 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 599 580 580 19 34 -41 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 297 292 293 5 30 -5 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 395 391 391 4 4 -54 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 219 221 220 -2 -7 25 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 180 180 181 0 7 -26 272 (2/11/16) PERU 167 169 168 -2 -7 -64 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 251 240 243 11 21 153 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 239 238 240 1 5 -29 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2433 2407 2418 26 -20 -359 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change: 10 of 17 sovereigns wider Ten-day trend: 10 of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 84bp YTD: Jamaica tighter by 54bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 29bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)