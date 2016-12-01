LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market

* Mexico CenBank chief to quit amid worries about Trump impact * Brazil finance minister says economy may shrink in Q1 2017 * Grupo Elektra moves to replace dollar debt with peso liabilities * Province of Buenos Aires preps local bond issue: Moody's By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/30 11/29 11/28 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 491 479 468 12 12 - - BARBADOS 615 621 619 -6 16 11 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 309 310 305 -1 7 -177 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 77 83 79 -6 -4 -9 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 227 232 231 -5 -4 -62 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 439 439 433 0 19 -78 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 403 403 399 0 -1 -12 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 749 770 755 -21 -88 -566 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 607 615 599 -8 47 -33 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 305 307 297 -2 17 3 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 390 399 395 -9 4 -59 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 216 221 219 -5 3 22 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 180 183 180 -3 9 -26 272 (2/11/16) PERU 166 169 167 -3 2 -65 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 241 246 251 -5 3 143 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 238 240 239 -2 8 -30 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2479 2502 2433 -23 70 -313 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change 16 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 78bp YTD: Jamaica tighter by 59bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 30bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)