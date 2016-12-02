LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees zero deals this week

* Braskem shares jump as deal in graft probe seen imminent
* Moody's upgrades Chile's SMU to B3 from Caa1
* Brazilian Real seesaws as CenBank offsets political risks
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Dec 2 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday.
VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME:
0 tranches for US$0.00
NOVEMBER VOLUME:
3 tranches for US$885m
YTD VOLUME:
105 tranches for US$96.031bn
Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
SOVEREIGN 12/1 11/30 11/29 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 508 491 479 17 37 - -
BARBADOS 607 615 621 -8 -2 3 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 323 309 310 14 19 -163 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 78 77 83 1 1 -8 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 229 227 232 2 -4 -60 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 443 439 439 4 22 -74 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 407 403 403 4 15 -8 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 738 749 770 -11 -40 -577 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 615 607 615 8 63 -25 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 302 305 307 -3 17 0 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 388 390 399 -2 7 -61 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 219 216 221 3 9 25 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 182 180 183 2 7 -24 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 166 166 169 0 3 -65 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 244 241 246 3 13 146 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 240 238 240 2 8 -28 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2474 2479 2502 -5 112 -318 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS
One-day change mixed
Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider
YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 74bp
YTD: Jamaica tighter by 61bp
YTD: Uruguay tighter by 28bp
PIPELINE
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)