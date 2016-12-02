LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees zero deals this week

* Braskem shares jump as deal in graft probe seen imminent * Moody's upgrades Chile's SMU to B3 from Caa1 * Brazilian Real seesaws as CenBank offsets political risks By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 2 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 0 tranches for US$0.00 NOVEMBER VOLUME: 3 tranches for US$885m YTD VOLUME: 105 tranches for US$96.031bn Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 12/1 11/30 11/29 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 508 491 479 17 37 - - BARBADOS 607 615 621 -8 -2 3 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 323 309 310 14 19 -163 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 78 77 83 1 1 -8 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 229 227 232 2 -4 -60 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 443 439 439 4 22 -74 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 407 403 403 4 15 -8 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 738 749 770 -11 -40 -577 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 615 607 615 8 63 -25 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 302 305 307 -3 17 0 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 388 390 399 -2 7 -61 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 219 216 221 3 9 25 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 182 180 183 2 7 -24 272 (2/11/16) PERU 166 166 169 0 3 -65 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 244 241 246 3 13 146 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 240 238 240 2 8 -28 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2474 2479 2502 -5 112 -318 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change mixed Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 74bp YTD: Jamaica tighter by 61bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 28bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)