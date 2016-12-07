LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Pemex 5.375% 2022s up 1.9pts at 101.3 * Pemex 6.5% 2027s up 2.2pts at 101.25 * Brazil top court rules Senate head can stay * Argentina's Prat-Gay reiterates 3.5% 2017 growth forecast * Brazil's inflation seen easing to 7% in Nov * Fitch affirms PDVSA ratings at 'CC' * Argentina's markets closed Thursday/Friday for national holiday By Mike Gambale and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Dec 7 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 12/6 12/5 12/2 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 472 500 507 -28 6 - - BARBADOS 596 597 621 -1 -9 -8 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 312 315 326 -3 5 -174 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 79 79 80 0 0 -7 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 210 220 224 -10 -22 -79 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 446 453 457 -7 21 -71 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 406 411 416 -5 19 -9 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 727 731 746 -4 -41 -588 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 572 575 597 -3 2 -68 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 306 319 318 -13 13 4 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 373 385 387 -12 -17 -76 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 204 210 219 -6 -14 10 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 168 174 183 -6 -9 -38 272 (2/11/16) PERU 162 167 169 -5 -4 -69 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 238 243 248 -5 -5 140 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 239 240 244 -1 0 -29 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2324 2332 2410 -8 -65 -468 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change 16 out of 17 sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend 9 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Dominican Republic tighter by 9bp YTD: Mexico wider by 10bp YTD: Venezuela tighter by 468bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)