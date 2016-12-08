LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the US LatAm market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance volume: US$750m
THE REPUBLIC OF ECUADOR
The Republic of Ecuador, rated -/B/B, announced a US$ benchmark 10-year senior unsecured note offering via sole-bookrunner Citigroup. 144a/RegS UOP: Limited by the Public Planning and Finance Code. Settlement date 12/13/2016.
IPT: Low 10%
GUIDANCE: 9.875% area (+/- 12.5bp)
FINAL GUIDANCE: US$750m 10-year at 9.75% area (+/-10bp)
LAUNCH: US$750m at 9.65%
PRICED: US$750m. Cpn 9.65%. Due 12/13/2026. Ip par. Yld 9.65%.
BOOK: US$2.25bn
NIC: 5bp (vs. 7.95% '24s at 9.40%, add 20bp for maturity extension, FV=9.60%)
COMPS:
7.950% June 20, 2024 at bid of 9.40%
PIPELINE
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.