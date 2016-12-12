LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* No new deals announced Monday * Ecuador new 9.65% 2022s at 100.25-101.25 * Argentine peso hits all-time low 16.1 per USD * Brazil's Temer plans economic stimulus By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 12 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 12/9 12/8 12/7 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 467 464 462 3 -1 - - BARBADOS 604 610 616 -6 -15 0 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 303 307 309 -4 -2 -183 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 69 76 79 -7 -10 -17 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 208 210 211 -2 -23 -81 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 422 425 435 -3 -11 -95 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 383 394 398 -11 -16 -32 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 700 712 708 -12 -55 -615 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 536 547 546 -11 -63 -104 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 285 293 302 -8 -12 -17 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 354 364 369 -10 -41 -95 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 202 201 201 1 -17 8 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 167 168 167 -1 -13 -39 272 (2/11/16) PERU 155 158 159 -3 -12 -76 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 221 227 232 -6 -30 123 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 227 231 237 -4 -12 -41 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2266 2284 2282 -18 -167 -526 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados flat YTD: Ecuador tighter by 615bp YTD: Mexico wider by 8bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)