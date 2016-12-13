LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* No new deals announced Tuesday * Brazil's Goldfajn: Slower inflation makes room for lower rates * Latam currencies up as OPEC cut boosts crude prices * After Trump's win, China and Mexico move to deepen ties By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 13 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 12/12 12/9 12/8 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 491 467 464 24 12 - - BARBADOS 604 604 610 0 -17 0 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 304 303 307 1 -6 -182 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 69 69 76 0 -14 -17 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 208 208 210 0 -24 -81 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 424 422 425 2 -15 -93 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 386 383 394 3 -17 -29 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 697 700 712 -3 -73 -618 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 533 536 547 -3 -82 -107 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 285 285 293 0 -22 -17 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 354 354 364 0 -45 -95 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 203 202 201 1 -18 9 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 170 167 168 3 -13 -36 272 (2/11/16) PERU 158 155 158 3 -11 -73 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 219 221 227 -2 -27 121 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 228 227 231 1 -12 -40 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2223 2266 2284 -43 -279 -569 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 13 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend 16 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados flat YTD: Ecuador tighter by 618bp YTD: Mexico wider by 9bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)