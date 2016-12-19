LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LatAm markets seesaw in thin trading * EM debt trading volumes jump 21% year on year: EMTA * Venezuelan economy to grow 1.7% in 2017: Torino Capital By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 19 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 12/16 12/15 12/14 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 480 490 482 -10 -20 - - BARBADOS 597 600 602 -3 0 -7 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 302 304 293 -2 -13 -184 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 69 69 67 0 -10 -17 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 195 198 194 -3 -25 -94 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 430 431 425 -1 -23 -87 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 394 394 381 0 -17 -21 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 673 680 673 -7 -58 -642 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 514 520 510 -6 -61 -126 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 259 261 260 -2 -60 -43 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 344 346 347 -2 -41 -105 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 191 192 192 -1 -19 -3 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 163 166 161 -3 -11 -43 272 (2/11/16) PERU 156 157 152 -1 -11 -75 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 207 210 210 -3 -36 109 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 224 227 223 -3 -16 -44 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2231 2261 2226 -30 -101 -561 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change all sovereigns flat to tighter Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter except Barbados flat YTD: Brazil tighter by 184bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 126bp YTD: Panama tighter by 43bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.