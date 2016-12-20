版本:
LATAM CLOSE-2016 LatAm primary year-end summary

* Argentina made splash with LatAm's largest bond ever
    * BCP issued the year's lowest coupon in the dollar market
    * Yearly volume close to record after February nadir
    * Mexico City Airport broke barriers in Green bond space

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Dec 20 (IFR) - *** Please note that this will be the last
regularly scheduled LatAm close of 2016 ***
    
    No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday.
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET FOR 2016
  MONTH    VOLUME(US$mm)
   JAN         9,600
   FEB           -
   MAR         6,950
  APRIL       19,250
   MAY        12,470
  JUNE        11,356
  JULY        11,273
   AUG         3,410
  SEPT        12,625
   OCT         5,765
   NOV          885
   DEC         6,250
  TOTAL        99,834
    * According to Thomson Reuters data *
    
    TOP LATAM DEALS FOR 2016    
   DATE               ISSUER             AMOUNT(US$mm)
 04/19/16  Argentina                         16,500
 05/17/16  Petrobras Global Finance BV       6,750
 12/06/16  PEMEX                             5,500
 01/28/16  PEMEX                             5,000
 09/13/16  PEMEX                             4,000
 07/07/16  Petrobras Global Finance BV       3,000
 08/08/16  Mexico                            2,760
 06/30/16  Argentina                         2,750
 01/13/16  Mexico                            2,250
 09/22/16  Mexico City Airport Trust         2,000
    * According to Thomson Reuters data *
    
    LOWEST COUPON FOR LATAM ISSUERS 2016
   DATE    ISSUER            AMT(US$mm)  MDY'S   S&P   COUPON   MATURITY  YIELD
 10/21/16  BCP                      300   Baa2   BBB+   2.250   10/25/19  2.356
 01/12/16  Chile                  1,350   Aa3    AA-    3.125   01/21/26  3.407
 08/02/16  ENAP                     700   Baa3   BBB-   3.750   08/05/26  3.951
 03/10/16  Republica de            1000   Baa2   BBB    3.875   03/17/28  3.979
           Panama                                                         
 07/07/16  Transelec SA             350   Baa1   BBB    3.875   01/12/29  3.992
 09/29/16  Puerto de                750    NR    BBB+   3.875   10/06/26  4.012
           Liverpool                                                      
 01/13/16  Mexico                  2250    A3    BBB+   4.125   01/21/26  4.165
 04/25/16  Sigma Alimentos          000   Baa3   BBB    4.125   05/02/26  4.150
 09/22/16  Mexico City             1000   Baa1   BBB+   4.250   10/31/26  5.594
           Airport                                                        
 08/08/16  Mexico                  2000    A3    BBB+   4.350   01/15/47  4.366
    * According to Thomson Reuters data *
    
    PIPELINE
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.    

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

