LATAM CLOSE-2016 LatAm primary year-end summary

* Argentina made splash with LatAm's largest bond ever * BCP issued the year's lowest coupon in the dollar market * Yearly volume close to record after February nadir * Mexico City Airport broke barriers in Green bond space By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 20 (IFR) - *** Please note that this will be the last regularly scheduled LatAm close of 2016 *** No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET FOR 2016 MONTH VOLUME(US$mm) JAN 9,600 FEB - MAR 6,950 APRIL 19,250 MAY 12,470 JUNE 11,356 JULY 11,273 AUG 3,410 SEPT 12,625 OCT 5,765 NOV 885 DEC 6,250 TOTAL 99,834 * According to Thomson Reuters data * TOP LATAM DEALS FOR 2016 DATE ISSUER AMOUNT(US$mm) 04/19/16 Argentina 16,500 05/17/16 Petrobras Global Finance BV 6,750 12/06/16 PEMEX 5,500 01/28/16 PEMEX 5,000 09/13/16 PEMEX 4,000 07/07/16 Petrobras Global Finance BV 3,000 08/08/16 Mexico 2,760 06/30/16 Argentina 2,750 01/13/16 Mexico 2,250 09/22/16 Mexico City Airport Trust 2,000 * According to Thomson Reuters data * LOWEST COUPON FOR LATAM ISSUERS 2016 DATE ISSUER AMT(US$mm) MDY'S S&P COUPON MATURITY YIELD 10/21/16 BCP 300 Baa2 BBB+ 2.250 10/25/19 2.356 01/12/16 Chile 1,350 Aa3 AA- 3.125 01/21/26 3.407 08/02/16 ENAP 700 Baa3 BBB- 3.750 08/05/26 3.951 03/10/16 Republica de 1000 Baa2 BBB 3.875 03/17/28 3.979 Panama 07/07/16 Transelec SA 350 Baa1 BBB 3.875 01/12/29 3.992 09/29/16 Puerto de 750 NR BBB+ 3.875 10/06/26 4.012 Liverpool 01/13/16 Mexico 2250 A3 BBB+ 4.125 01/21/26 4.165 04/25/16 Sigma Alimentos 000 Baa3 BBB 4.125 05/02/26 4.150 09/22/16 Mexico City 1000 Baa1 BBB+ 4.250 10/31/26 5.594 Airport 08/08/16 Mexico 2000 A3 BBB+ 4.350 01/15/47 4.366 * According to Thomson Reuters data * PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)