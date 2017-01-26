LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$300m in LatAm primary

* Brazil's Rumo to start roadshows

* Argentina's Province of Entre Rios revives bond sale

* S&P revises Chile's credit outlook to negative from stable

* Petrobras investors offer US$5.58bn of bonds in buyback

By Mike Gambale

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday.

Number of deals priced: 1

Total issuance volume: US$300m

AES ARGENTINA

Power generation company AES Argentina has announced a US$300m 7NC4 bond. Credit Suisse, Itau BBA and JP Morgan are acting as leads on the 144A/RegS senior unsecured bond.

IPTs: low to mid 8%

GUIDANCE: US$300M 7NC4 at 8% area (+/- 1/8)

LAUNCH: US$300m 7NC4 bond at 7.75%

PRICED: US$300m 7NC4: par; 7.75% - Settlement: Feb 2 2017; Maturity: Feb 2 2024

BOOK: US$1.6bn

PIPELINE

Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has revived its possible US dollar bond sale and will market the trade to investors in New York on Monday and Tuesday, a source told IFR.

The borrower met investors late last year through Citigroup, HSBC and Santander, visiting London, Boston and New York. However, a bond deal never emerged. The same banks are taking it on the road next week. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.

Brazilian railroad operator Rumo will start fixed-income investor meetings next week to market a possible US dollar bond. The borrower will be in New York, London and Los Angeles on January 30 and 31, and in Switzerland and Boston on February 1. Meetings will end in the New York area on February 2. Rumo, a subsidiary of Cosan, has mandated BB Securities, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Itau, Morgan Stanley and Santander on the deal. Expected ratings are BB-/BB-.

Sigma Alimentos, a multinational food company with market positions in Europe, the US and Latin America, and sole-owner of Campofrio Food Group, has hired BNP Paribas and JP Morgan as active joint bookrunners and MUFG and Rabobank as Passive Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe, commencing on January 30th, 2017. A debut euro-denominated seven-year fixed-rate benchmark offering, expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's, BBB by S&P and BBB by Fitch, is expected to follow.

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 (AA2000), Argentina's largest airport concessionaire, has started roadshows to market a senior secured US dollar bond.

The company was in Los Angeles on Thursday and will head to Boston on Friday. Expected ratings are B2/B- by Moody's and S&P. The 10-year deal, which has an average life of 6.1 year, is expected to be US$300m in size, according to a roadshow presentation.

The bond will be backed by collection rights and receivables from passenger user fees as well as the issuer's indemnification rights in the event the concession is terminated, according to the presentation. Proceeds are being used to redeem outstanding notes and finance capital expenditures.

Oppenheimer and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

Fitch has assigned a B- rating to a US$100m reopening of a 9.5% senior unsecured 2023 note issued by Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios (CLISA).

The Argentine infrastructure firm issued US$200m of the notes in July last year, but fell short of the US$300m target size. At the time, the seven-year non-call four bonds were priced at 98.753 to yield 9.75%.

BCP Securities and Santander acted as leads on the last deal, which was rated B-/B-.

Brazilian power company Neoenergia is considering a possible US dollar bond debut this year after sending out requests for proposals in late 2016, two market sources told IFR.

Neoenergia Group's principal shareholders are Banco do Brasil's pension fund Previ, with a 49.01% stake, and Spain's Iberdrola with a 39% stake, according to the company's website.

Paraguay is considering raising up to US$550m in the bond market in March, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Santiago Pena saying.

Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)