LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$350m in LatAm primary market

* Entre Rios raises funding in international bond market
* Brazilian railroad operator Rumo sets IPTs on seven-year
offer
* Banco Supervielle readies local currency trade
* Fitch downgrades El Salvador to B from B+, outlook
negative
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Feb 1 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance volume: US$350m
PROVINCE OF ENTRE RIOS
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios announced a will-not-grow
US$350m 2025 bond with a seven-year average life. Citigroup,
HSBC and Santander are acting as leads on the deal, which is
expected to be rated B-/B.
IPT: 9% area
LAUNCH: US$350m 2025 bond at 9%
PRICED: US$350m 2025 bond: 98.726; 8.75%C; 9%Y
BOOK: US$800m
PIPELINE
Brazilian railroad operator Rumo has set initial price
thoughts of high 7% on a new US dollar seven-year non-call four
bond, with pricing expected as soon as Thursday.
The senior unsecured 144A/RegS bond is expected to be rated
BB-/BB-. Rumo SA and America Latina Logistica Malha Norte (ALL)
are acting as guarantors, while Rumo Luxembourg will be the
issuer.
Proceeds are being used to repay short-term debt and for
general corporate purposes. Bookrunners are BB Securities,
Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Itau, Morgan Stanley and Santander.
Banco Supervielle, the fifth largest Argentine
domestically-owned private bank in terms of assets, has set
initial price thoughts of Badlar plus 450bp area on a US$300m
equivalent ARS denominated 3.5-year bond.
Pricing is expected as soon as Thursday on the 144A/RegS
bond, which has an average life of three quarters of a year and
a coupon floor of 18%. Expected ratings are B3/B by Moody's and
Fitch. Credit Suisse and Santander are acting as leads.
Sigma Alimentos, a multinational food company with market
positions in Europe, the US and Latin America, and sole-owner of
Campofrio Food Group, has hired BNP Paribas and JP Morgan as
active joint bookrunners and MUFG and Rabobank as Passive Joint
Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor
meetings in Europe, which ended on Wednesday. A debut
euro-denominated seven-year fixed-rate benchmark offering,
expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's, BBB by S&P and BBB by
Fitch, is expected to follow.
Stoneway Capital Corporation, a private company with equity
contributed by Siemens AG, formed for the purpose of
constructing, owning, and operating four simple-cycle power
generating plants in the Buenos Aires region of Argentina, has
secured four Power Purchase Agreements through CAMMESA for a
10-year period on each. The company mandated Jefferies as sole
global coordinator and Jefferies and Seaport Global as
joint-bookrunners to arrange meetings with fixed income
investors starting on January 31 for a US$500m US
dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S senior secured offering of 10-year
maturity.
The schedule will be as follows: Wed Feb 1: New York, Thu
Feb 2: New York, Fri Feb 3: Los Angeles, Mon Feb 6: Boston, Tue
Feb 7: London, Wed Feb 8: London, Thu Feb 9: Frankfurt/Munich.
Peruvian mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda started roadshows
this week to market a possible sol and/or dollar denominated
bond issue.
The company was in Boston on Wednesday and will head to Los
Angeles on Thursday and New York on Friday. Expected ratings are
BBB+/BBB+ by S&P and Fitch. Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank have
been mandated to organize the fixed-income investor meetings.
Fondo Mivivienda is controlled by the government of Peru
and is the country's leading mortgage financing developer and
promoter.
Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios
(CLISA) kicked off roadshows this week to market a tap of its
9.5% 2023s through BCP Securities and Santander.
The Argentine infrastructure firm will be in New York on
February 1 and 2 and in Boston on February 3. The company
issued US$200m of the notes in July last year, pricing them at
98.753 to yield 9.75%. BCP Securities and Santander also acted
as leads on that occasion. Ratings are B-/B-.
Brazilian power company Neoenergia is considering a possible
US dollar bond debut this year after sending out requests for
proposals in late 2016, two market sources told IFR.
Neoenergia Group's principal shareholders are Banco do
Brasil's pension fund Previ, with a 49.01% stake, and Spain's
Iberdrola with a 39% stake, according to the company's website.
Paraguay is considering raising up to US$550m in the bond
market in March, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Santiago Pena
saying.
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in
Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US
dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P
and Fitch.
