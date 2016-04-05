LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market

* LatAm currencies fall on global risk aversion * Marfrig board approves capital increase * Commodity weakness to weigh on future LatAm growth: Moody's By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 5 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/4 4/1 3/31 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 654 653 653 1 14 50 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 384 381 384 3 13 -102 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 100 99 101 1 15 14 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 273 272 278 1 17 -16 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 479 494 504 -15 -8 -38 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 407 415 425 -8 -4 -8 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1123 1121 1101 2 53 -192 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 669 669 670 0 9 29 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 297 296 300 1 -1 -5 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 446 449 453 -3 -13 -3 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 196 195 199 1 10 2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 195 195 200 0 9 -11 272 (2/11/16) PERU 218 217 218 1 13 -13 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 158 157 158 1 11 60 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 266 267 269 -1 8 -2 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3250 3172 3159 78 376 458 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ten-day trend shows 12 out of 16 LatAm sovereign credits wider Venezuela wider 458bp YTD LATAM PIPELINE: Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said. "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. Argentina named BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and UBS as joint bookrunners for a possible bond sale, a source familiar with the matter told IFR. Timing and currency not yet certain, but the deal could come in early April. The sovereign is likely to try to issue up to US$15bn of bonds to help pay litigant investors. Colombia has mandated BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to organize meeting with fixed-income investors in Europe to discuss opportunities in the capital markets this year. The board of Argentine real estate developer IRSA has approved the issuance of up to US$470m of debt, according to a filing with local regulators. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting By Michael Gambale)