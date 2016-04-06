LATAM CLOSE-No deals priced in the LatAm primary market

* No new deals in LatAm primary since March 23 * Brazil govt makes its case against impeaching president * Argentine authorities detain associate of ex-president Kirchner * Probe risks dragging Fifa president deeper into Panama furore By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 6 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/5 4/4 4/1 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 660 654 653 6 20 56 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 407 384 381 23 42 -79 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 102 100 99 2 19 16 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 288 273 272 15 31 -1 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 487 479 494 8 1 -30 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 415 407 415 8 12 0 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1155 1123 1121 32 38 -160 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 676 669 669 7 26 36 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 300 297 296 3 4 -2 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 445 446 449 -1 -13 -4 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 204 196 195 8 21 10 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 204 195 195 9 19 -2 272 (2/11/16) PERU 229 218 217 11 25 -2 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 162 158 157 4 19 64 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 272 266 267 6 15 4 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3316 3250 3172 66 391 524 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows 15 out of 16 LatAm credits wider Ten-day trend shows 15 out of 16 LatAm credits wider YTD: Ecuador tighter by 160bp, Venezuela wider by 524bp LATAM PIPELINE: Argentina named BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and UBS as joint bookrunners for a possible bond sale, a source familiar with the matter told IFR. Timing and currency not yet certain, but the deal could come in early April. The sovereign is likely to try to issue up to US$15bn of bonds to help pay litigant investors. Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said. "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)