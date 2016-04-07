UPDATE 1-LATAM CLOSE-CABEI raises US$185m in the Formosa market

* Cabei raises US$185m first-ever dollar bond * Peru aims to complete discussions with Euroclear by end Q2 * Panama leaks spur Argentina graft claims * Brazil's Tombini says inflation still a challenge * Argentina on road next week for first int'l bond in 15 years (Updates news about expected Argentina bond in pipeline) By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 7 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance in the LatAm market on Thursday: Number of deals priced: 1 Total issuance volume: US$185m CABEI Honduras-based Cabei raised US$185m from Taiwanese investors on Thursday with its first-ever dollar bond in the Formosa market, the development bank's head of capital markets told IFR. By issuing a Formosa bond in US dollars, the bank is following in the footsteps of boldface US credits such as AT&T and Morgan Stanley. Cabei, rated A1/A/A, was also able to extend its debt maturities beyond 10 years as insurance companies are the principal buyers of such deals. The bank printed a US$25m 20-year non-call four bond at par to yield 4.40% and a US$25m 30-year non-call five at par to yield 4.55%. It also sold a US$135m five-year floater that came at three-month Libor plus 50bp. HSBC was sole lead on the transaction. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/6 4/5 4/4 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 657 660 654 -3 10 53 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 410 407 384 3 20 -76 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 101 102 100 -1 10 15 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 284 288 273 -4 15 -5 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 483 487 479 -4 -7 -34 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 412 415 407 -3 -6 -3 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1161 1155 1123 6 43 -154 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 660 676 669 -16 4 20 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 298 300 297 -2 -1 -4 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 441 445 446 -4 -21 -8 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 201 204 196 -3 11 7 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 202 204 195 -2 11 -4 272 (2/11/16) PERU 224 229 218 -5 7 -7 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 160 162 158 -2 22 62 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 267 272 266 -5 4 -1 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3319 3316 3250 3 280 527 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change shows 13 of 16 LatAm credits tighter Ten-day trend shows 12 of 16 LatAm credits wider YTD: Ecuador tighter by 154bp, Venezuela wider by 527bp LATAM PIPELINE Argentina will begin meeting investors Monday as it returns to the international bond market for the first time in 15 years and closes the book on a long and bitter battle with its creditors. It will hold a five-day roadshow in the UK and the US as it preps a new bond expected to raise US$12bn - or more - to help pay off holdouts who had rejected a debt restructuring. Finance Secretary Luis Caputo and Undersecretary Santiago Bausili will each lead teams meeting with investors in London, Boston, New York, Washington and Los Angeles. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are arranging the meetings, but few other details were immediately available. Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said. "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting by Michael Gambale; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)