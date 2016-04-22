LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary raises US$17bn this week

* Argentina ends holdout saga with debt payment * As impeachment looms, Brazil's Rousseff warns of 'grave' crisis * Judge lifts injunctions against Argentina * Buy Petrobras bonds, Deutsche Bank says By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 22 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/21 4/20 4/19 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 645 648 654 -3 -14 41 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 371 360 364 11 -44 -115 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 73 75 84 -2 -31 -13 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 246 248 260 -2 -45 -43 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 463 461 469 2 -20 -54 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 416 403 402 13 -5 1 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1119 1142 1156 -23 -28 -196 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 610 606 615 4 -55 -30 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 266 259 268 7 -22 -36 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 421 422 426 -1 -18 -28 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 171 173 181 -2 -34 -23 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 179 179 188 0 -28 -27 272 (2/11/16) PERU 182 181 192 1 -45 -49 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 145 147 154 -2 -18 47 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 241 239 248 2 -30 -27 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2973 2989 3038 -16 -391 181 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ten-day trend shows all LatAm credits tighter YTD 12 out of 16 credits tighter PIPELINE: Mexican frozen food company Sigma Alimentos, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB, ended roadshows this week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as it seeks to market a USD 144A/RegS bond. Colombia's Grupo Sura wrapped up roadshows this week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan ahead of a possible USD 144A/RegS bond. The financial services company is rated BBB/BBB by S&P and Fitch. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)