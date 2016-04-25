LATAM CLOSE-Sigma raises US$1bn in LatAm primary market

* Sigma prints tight 10-year on strong demand
* Brazil's Oi negotiates with bond investors
* Creditors holding US$1.2bn in Cuban debt talk to Havana
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, April 25 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in
the LatAm market on Monday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total volume: US$1bn
SIGMA ALIMENTOS
Sigma Alimentos S.A. DE C.V., Baa3/BBB/BBB, announced a US$ benchmark
144A/RegS 10-year (5/02/2026) senior unsecured note offering. Active joint
bookrunners are Bank of America, JPMorgan. Passive joint bookrunners are
Mitsubishi, Rabo Securities. UOP: Pay certain existing bank indebtedness and for
general corporate purposes. Settlement: T+5
IPT: T+262.5bp area
PRICE GUIDANCE: 10-year USD benchmark at 235bp area
LAUNCH: US$1bn at T+225bp
PRICED: US$99.797; 4.125%C; 4.15%Y; T+225bp; Settlement May 2 2016; May 2
2026
BOOK: US$3.5bn
NIC: negative 3bp (vs. 5.25% '24s at G+238bp, subtract 10bp for one-notch
rating differential, FV=G+228bp)
COMPS:
ALFA (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) 5.25% March 25, 2024 at G+238bp
Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads:
SOVEREIGN 4/22 4/21 4/20 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
BARBADOS 644 645 648 -1 -16 40 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 381 371 360 10 -11 -105 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 77 73 75 4 -22 -9 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 255 246 248 9 -28 -34 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 464 463 461 1 -16 -53 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 415 416 403 -1 -4 0 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 1117 1119 1142 -2 -52 -198 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 611 610 606 1 -51 -29 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 268 266 259 2 -18 -34 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 422 421 422 1 -13 -27 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 179 171 173 8 -21 -15 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 182 179 179 3 -23 -24 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 186 182 181 4 -24 -45 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 142 145 147 -3 -22 44 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 242 241 239 1 -25 -26 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2966 2973 2989 -7 -385 174 3713 (2/12/16)
SPREAD TRENDS:
Ten-day trend shows all LatAm credits tighter, led by Venezuela
YTD 12 out of 16 credits tighter
PIPELINE:
Colombia's Grupo Sura has wrapped up roadshows through Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan ahead of a possible USD 144A/RegS bond. The
financial services company is rated BBB/BBB by S&P and Fitch.
The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and
international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports.
Guatemala has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead a potential
international bond offering of around US$500m.
Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue.
Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible
transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch.
Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt
program.
