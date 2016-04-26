LATAM CLOSE-Gruposura raises US$550m in LatAm primary market

* Colombia's Gruposura returns with upsized bond
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, April 26 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in
the LatAm market on Tuesday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total volume: US$550m
GRUPOSURA FINANCE
Gruposura Finance, BBB/BBB, announced a US$540m 144A/RegS 10-year
(4/29/2026) senior unsecured note offering. The active bookrunners are Bank of
America and JPMorgan. The notes are guaranteed Grupo de Inversiones
Suramericana. Optional redemption: Par call 3 months before maturity and
make-whole redemption. UOP: Pay certain existing bank indebtedness and general
corporate purposes. Settle: T+3.
IPT: 6% area
PRICE GUIDANCE: US$540m 10-year at 5.75% area (+/-10bp)
LAUNCH: US$550m (upsized from US$540m) at 5.65%
PRICED: US$550m 10-year: 98.866; 5.5%C; 5.65%Y; T+371.9bp
BOOK: US$2.9bn
NIC: 15bp (vs. 5.7% '21s at 5%, 5/10s curve worth 50bp, FV=5.50%)
COMPS:
5.700% May 18, 2021 at 5.00%
PIPELINE:
Panama's Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen SA (AITSA) is looking to issue
US$625m in 20-year bonds to finance further construction of the new South
Terminal at the Tocumen International Airport outside Panama City. Citi is
advising AITSA.
The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and
international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports.
Guatemala has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead a potential
international bond offering of around US$500m.
Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue.
Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible
transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch.
Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt
program.
