2016年 4月 28日 星期四

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Brazil banks brace for loan refis
    * Four banks back loan to buy Pemex assets
    * Camposol extends exchange deadline
    * Ecopetrol cuts 2016 investment by US$1.4bn

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, April 27 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm market on Wednesday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads:   
     SOVEREIGN       4/26  4/25  4/22  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 BARBADOS            636   642   644   -6   -22   32    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              369   377   381   -8    3   -117   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                76    76    77    0   -16   -10   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            259   261   255   -2   -13   -30   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          466   466   464    0   -12   -51   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       413   420   415   -7    0    -2    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             1068  1096  1117  -28  -86  -247   1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         616   615   611    1   -35   -24   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           263   266   268   -3   -19   -39   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             427   422   422    5   -4    -22   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              182   181   179    1   -9    -12   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              187   186   182    1   -8    -19   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                186   187   186   -1   -16   -45   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   141   144   142   -3   -17   43    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             247   246   242    1   -10   -21   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           3038  3018  2966  20   -43   246   3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    Ten-day trend shows 15 out of 16 sectors flat to tighter
    
    LATAM PIPELINE:
    Panama's Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen SA (AITSA) is looking to issue
US$625m in 20-year bonds to finance further construction of the new South
Terminal at the Tocumen International Airport outside Panama City. Citi is
advising AITSA.

    The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and
international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports.

    Guatemala has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead a potential
international bond offering of around US$500m.

    Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue.
    
    Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible
transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch.
    
    Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt
program.
    

 (Reporting by Michael Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

