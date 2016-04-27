LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Brazil banks brace for loan refis * Four banks back loan to buy Pemex assets * Camposol extends exchange deadline * Ecopetrol cuts 2016 investment by US$1.4bn By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, April 27 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm market on Wednesday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/26 4/25 4/22 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 636 642 644 -6 -22 32 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 369 377 381 -8 3 -117 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 76 76 77 0 -16 -10 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 259 261 255 -2 -13 -30 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 466 466 464 0 -12 -51 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 413 420 415 -7 0 -2 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1068 1096 1117 -28 -86 -247 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 616 615 611 1 -35 -24 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 263 266 268 -3 -19 -39 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 427 422 422 5 -4 -22 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 182 181 179 1 -9 -12 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 187 186 182 1 -8 -19 272 (2/11/16) PERU 186 187 186 -1 -16 -45 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 141 144 142 -3 -17 43 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 247 246 242 1 -10 -21 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3038 3018 2966 20 -43 246 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ten-day trend shows 15 out of 16 sectors flat to tighter LATAM PIPELINE: Panama's Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen SA (AITSA) is looking to issue US$625m in 20-year bonds to finance further construction of the new South Terminal at the Tocumen International Airport outside Panama City. Citi is advising AITSA. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Guatemala has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead a potential international bond offering of around US$500m. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. (Reporting by Michael Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)