LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Banco de Bogota to issue US$1bn via 10-year Tier 2 * Mexico economy grew by 0.8% in Q1, faster than expected * Mexico ICA sees talks with bondholders concluding Aug/Sept * Venezuela opposition submits 1.85m signatures in recall effort By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, May 2 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/29 4/28 4/27 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 646 643 642 3 -9 42 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 359 358 361 1 -12 -127 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 82 82 82 0 -6 -4 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 261 256 264 5 -7 -28 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 466 468 473 -2 -4 -51 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 407 402 410 5 -1 -8 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 987 999 1071 -12 -207 -328 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 632 628 624 4 7 -8 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 283 281 275 2 14 -19 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 433 431 429 2 5 -16 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 187 180 182 7 -2 -7 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 189 187 192 2 1 -17 272 (2/11/16) PERU 191 186 188 5 -5 -40 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 179 176 147 3 22 81 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 256 253 253 3 3 -12 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2834 2814 2952 20 -284 42 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows just Costa Rica and Ecuador tighter Ten-day trend shows 10 out of 16 sovereigns tighter YTD has 13 out of 16 sovereigns tighter PIPELINE Colombia's Banco de Bogota has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential subordinated bond sale. Banco de Bogota is expected to issue US$1bn through 10-year Tier 2 notes. Rated Ba2 by Moody's and BBB by Fitch. The bank has hired Credit Suisse, HSBC and JP Morgan to arrange meetings in London, New York, Los Angeles and Boston between May 3 and May 6. The potential offering, which is expected to be denominated in US dollars, will be of benchmark size and eligible for Tier 2 treatment under Colombian regulations. Its structure would resemble that of the bank's existing 5.375% February 2023 notes and will exclude loss-absorption provisions, the source said. Panama's Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen SA (AITSA) is looking to issue US$625m in 20-year bonds to finance further construction of the new South Terminal at the Tocumen International Airport outside Panama City. Citi is advising AITSA. The Province of Neuquen will start fixed-income investor meetings as it looks to market a US dollar 144A/RegS transaction through Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. The borrower will be in Boston on Monday, in New York on Tuesday and in London on Wednesday. The offering of bonds, which will by backed gas royalties, is being done in conjunction with an exchange for outstanding 2021. AES Dominicana will start roadshows this week ahead of a possible USD 144A/RegS bond sale after mandating Citigroup and Credit Suisse, according to a source. The borrower will be in London and Los Angeles on Friday and will head to Boston and New York on Monday. Ratings are B+/B+ by S&P and Fitch. The Province of Chubut is preparing to sell an up to US$83m New York law bond due in 2023, according to Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the issue on Thursday. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. (Reporting by Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)