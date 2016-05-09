LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$600m in primary market

* Banco de Bogota prints Tier 2 sub debt deal
* Brazil bonds sell off on impeachment delays
* Brazil's Caixa dismisses need for capital injection - CFO
* EIG submits bid for Pacific Exploration
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, May 9 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the
LatAm market on Monday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$600m
BANCO DE BOGOTA
Banco de Bogota S.A. (BANBOG), esp issue rating Ba2/BBB, announced a US$
benchmark 144A/RegS (w/o reg rights) 10-year Tier 2 subordinated unsecured
notes. The active bookrunners are Credit Suisse, HSBC and JPMorgan. UOP: GCP.
IPT: mid 6% area
PRICE GUIDANCE: 6.50% area (+/- 12.5bp)
LAUNCH: US$600m at 6.50%
PRICED: US$600m 6.25% cpn 10yr (5/12/2026). At 98.183, yld 6.50%.
BOOK: US$1.3bn
NIC: 37.5-50bp
PIPELINE:
Argentina's Province of Mendoza has mandated Citigroup and Credit Suisse to
take it on the road this week and next as it seeks to market a potential US
dollar 144a/RegS bond among international investors.
The Province is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international
markets to refinance debt, according to local reports.
The borrower was in Los Angeles on Monday, and will head to Boston on May 10 and
New York on May 11. Ratings are B2/B- by Moody's and S&P. The offering of bonds,
which will by backed gas royalties, is being done in conjunction with an
exchange for outstanding 2021.
The Province of Chubut is preparing to sell an up to US$83m New York law
bond due in 2023, according to Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the issue
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)