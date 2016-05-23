LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* City of Buenos Aires preps new 11-year amortizer * Marfrig launches bond buyback * Brasil debt takes hit as minister vows to stay * Banco Pan tenders for 2020 notes By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, May 23 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 5/20 5/19 5/18 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 491 502 483 -11 -35 - - BARBADOS 649 650 645 -1 -9 45 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 367 368 349 -1 0 -119 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 95 94 82 1 5 9 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 278 277 258 1 4 -11 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 489 489 479 0 -2 -28 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 416 420 405 -4 -7 1 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 928 919 908 9 -65 -387 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 673 672 659 1 15 33 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 299 297 290 2 -3 -3 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 429 430 424 -1 -5 -20 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 198 200 188 -2 5 4 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 207 208 197 -1 10 1 272 (2/11/16) PERU 204 209 189 -5 6 -27 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 207 170 166 37 21 109 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 258 264 251 -6 0 -10 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2925 2967 2908 -42 -39 133 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 37bp Ten-day shows 7 out of 17 sovereigns tighter Ecuador tightest YTD PIPELINE: The City of Buenos Aires has announced initial price thoughts of high 7s on a new 11-year amortizing bond ahead of expected pricing on Tuesday. Roadshows marketing the bond, which has a 10-year average life, ended on Monday in New York through leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and HSBC. The issuer is looking to raise up to US$890m, partly to fund an up to US$390m tender for its 9.95% 2017. Investors are being paid 105.5 on the tender. Brazilian beef company Marfrig has mandated BB Securities, Bradesco, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Santander to arrange investor meetings for next week. The company, rated B2/B+/B+, was in London on Monday and will head to New York and Boston on May 24. Automotive parts manufacturer Rassini has mandated Goldman Sachs to take it on the road to meet investors next week in the US. The company was in New York on Monday, and will head to Boston on May 24 and in Los Angeles on May 25. The company is rated BB- by S&P, while its main operating subsidiary Rassini Automotriz carries a Ba2 rating from Moody's Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing package for Colombian road project Costera. The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which assigned a BBB- rating to the notes. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)