LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$890m in primary

* City of Buenos Aires returns after year-long hiatus
* Panama's Banco General to tap loan market
* Marfrig sets IPTs on seven-year non-call three
* America Movil nears close on euro loan facility
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, May 24 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Tuesday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$890m
CITY OF BUENOS AIRES
The City of Buenos Aires has announced a new 11-year
amortizing bond. Roadshows marketing the bond, which has a
10-year average life, ended on Monday in New York through leads
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.
The issuer is looking to raise US$890m partly to fund an up
to US$390m tender for its 9.95% 2017. Investors are being paid
105.5 on the tender.
IPTs of high 7s
GUIDANCE: 7.75% (+/-12.5bp)
LAUNCH: US$890m at 7.625%
PRICED: US$890m 11-year: 99.138; 7.5%C; 7.625%Y - Settlement
June 1 2016; June 1 2027
BOOK: US$2.5bn
PIPELINE:
Marfrig Holdings (Europe) B.V., B2/B+/B+, announced a US$
benchmark 144A/RegS w/o reg rights 7-year non-call 3-year senior
unsecured notes. Bookrunners: BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, HSBC,
Morgan Stanley, and Santander. Guarantor: Marfrig Global Foods
S.A. and Marfrig Overseas Limited. Use of Proceeds: Fund tender
and repay outstanding indebtedness, and GCP. Pricing as early as
Wednesday, May 25th.
IPT: low/mid 8s
Automotive parts manufacturer Rassini has mandated Goldman
Sachs to take it on the road to meet investors next week in the
US.
The company was in New York on Monday, and will head to
Boston on May 24 and in Los Angeles on May 25. The company is
rated BB- by S&P, while its main operating subsidiary Rassini
Automotriz carries a Ba2 rating from Moody's
Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing
package for Colombian road project Costera.
The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as
inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which
assigned a BBB- rating to the notes.
